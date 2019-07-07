Worcester to break ground on stadium for Red Sox’ Triple A team
WORCESTER — The city of Worcester says it will break ground this week on a new ballpark for the Boston Red Sox’ Triple A affiliate.
A ceremonial ground-breaking for Polar Park is planned for Thursday. Politicians, team executives, and community leaders plan to attend the ceremony.
The club announced last year that it’s moving from Pawtucket, R.I., to Worcester.
The team’s ownership decided to relocate after failing to reach a deal for a new stadium with Rhode Island officials. The team plans to play its first season in Worcester in 2021.
The Rhode Island Commerce Corp. is looking for individuals and organizations who want to use McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket and potentially secure a professional sports team for the 77-year-old ballpark.
