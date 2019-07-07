Christian Yelich will pass up Home Run Derby

Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers pulled out of Monday’s All-Star Home Run Derby in Pittsburgh with a back injury and will be replaced by Oakland Athletics slugger Matt Chapman . Yelich, who leads the majors with 31 home runs, was also voted a starter for Tuesday’s All-Star Game. He plans on playing in that game . . . The tension between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets escalated Saturday night when starter Jake Arrieta threatened that if Todd Frazier , who has been plunked by Phillies pitchers seven times over two seasons, was still steamed about getting hit: ‘‘He can come see me and I'll put a dent in his skull.’’ Major League Baseball is reviewing Arrieta’s remarks to see if discipline is warranted. The Phillies, meanwhile, are reviewing Arrieta. The righthander has bone spurs in his right elbow and will be checked during the All-Star break to see whether surgery is needed . . . The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Francisco Cervelli told the website DKPittsburghsports.com that he is done catching after suffering his sixth documented concussion in the major leagues. He hasn’t played since suffering his latest concussion after taking a broken bat to the chin against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 25. He has been getting work at third base and other infield positions after being cleared to resume baseball activity.

The deal bringing Kevin Durant to Brooklyn is official, and he’s changing his number along with his address. The Nets completed a sign-and-trade with the Warriors, with Brooklyn landing Durant and a protected first-round pick in next year’s draft for D'Angelo Russell, Shabazz Napier, and Treveon Graham. Durant isn’t expected to play at all next season while he recovers from an Achilles’ injury. When he does return, he'll wear No. 7 — after playing in No. 35 throughout his career . . . Another big deal was completed when Utah inked forward Bojan Bogdanovic to a four-year, $73 million contract . . . The Mavericks acquired Grizzlies point guard Delon Wright in a sign-and-trade agreement on a three-year, $29 million contract, ESPN reported. The Grizzlies will receive two second-round picks in the deal and preserve financial flexibility to pursue other options at point guard . . . The Suns traded Josh Jackson and De’Anthony Melton to the Grizzlies for guards Jevon Carter and Kyle Korver. Phoenix also parted with a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2021 second-round selection in the deal. Jackson averaged 12.3 points per game in two seasons after Phoenix took him with the fourth overall pick of the 2017 NBA draft. Korver’s contact is expected to be bought out by Phoenix . . . Forward Davis Bertans was traded to the Washington Wizards by San Antonio as part of a three-team deal that allowed the Spurs to acquire DeMarre Carroll from the Brooklyn Nets. Carroll agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract with the Spurs. The Wizards sent the draft rights of forward Aaron White, the 2015 second-round draft pick who has been playing overseas, to Brooklyn in the trade.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Teunissen keeps Tour lead

Dutch rider Mike Teunissen kept the Tour de France yellow jersey after his Jumbo-Visma squad won Sunday’s team time trial in Brussels. Jumbo-Visma riders covered the 17.1-mile stage in 28 minutes, 58 seconds — 20 seconds faster than defending champion Geraint Thomas’s Ineos outfit. Teunissen, the first Dutch rider to wear the race leader’s jersey in 30 years, was a surprise winner of Saturday’s opening leg that was marred by a crash near the finish. After two days in Belgium, the peloton will enter France during Monday’s Stage 3, which goes from the Belgian town of Binche to Epernay in the Champagne region . . . Nine players scored and Nick Marrocco had 16 saves for the Boston Cannons (4-1) as they beat the Dallas Rattlers (0-6), 15-11, in Frisco, Texas, in Major League Lacrosse . . . Amanda Nunes stopped Holly Holm late in the first round to defend her bantamweight title at UFC 239 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. In the headline bout, Jon Jones squeaked out a split-decision victory over Thiago Santos to defend his light heavyweight title. Jones fought cautiously and barely won the decision even though Santos injured his leg early in the fight.