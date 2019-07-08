Alex Cora keeps it consistent in hopes his team will too

As bench coach of the Houston Astros that season, Cora was part of a team that won 101 games and the World Series.

He then took on the task of putting together Puerto Rico’s entry for the World Baseball Classic a month later. That team finished second to the United States, a performance far better than was expected.

CLEVELAND — Alex Cora was the general manager of his hometown team in the Puerto Rican Winter League, Caguas, when it won the Caribbean Series in 2017.

One success piled on top of another, so much that Red Sox principal owner John Henry wondered if Cora was perhaps too self-assured to be a good manager.

But Henry acquiesced and Cora led the team to 108 victories and a World Series championship. His confidence was earned.

Now the Red Sox are 49-41, nine games behind the Yankees in the American League East. Eight teams have a better record, and the wise guys in Vegas have the Sox 20-to-1 to win the World Series again. They’re lumped in with Milwaukee and Tampa Bay.

But this will not be a story about Cora reacting to a painful loss by shouting at his players or flinging a chair across his office.

In the movies, angry managers throw all the bats into the shower or kick over the postgame spread. In 2019, angry managers simmer down and stay positive, lest their millennial charges get upset.

“He’s been the same, honestly,” J.D. Martinez said of Cora. “He hasn’t changed one bit. We’ve had a couple of more speeches. But he’s exactly the same.”

This was why the Sox hired Cora. The Sox won division titles in 2016 and ’17, but played more with a fear of losing than a thirst to win under John Farrell. Cora’s mandate was to change the atmosphere and recapture the attention of the clubhouse.

Last season was not a true test of that. The final 72 games this season will be.

“I still feel like I’m fine,” Cora said. “I’m trying to find a way to get us going. That’s my job. Put these guys in position to be successful.

“There’s nights I’m like, ‘Man, what do we need to do?’ I take it personal. Just like last year, I take it personal. We’ve got to keep grinding every day and show up every day.

“It’s not that I’m down on myself or down on the team. We’ve just got to find ways the same way we did last year. It’s going to happen.”

In Boston, where dread is a default position, Cora is working hard to keep the mood upbeat. The players, he believes, want consistency.

“Any time you don’t get that panic from a manager, it goes a long way,” Martinez said. “If they show that pressure, it puts the tension on the team. Alex has done a good job of not showing that.”

Social media has proven to be a good gauge of Cora’s mood and what message he is imparting to his players.

On Saturday, he posted a quote on Instagram from Michelle Obama: “Always stay true yourself and never let what anybody says distract you from your goals.”

A few days before that, Cora posted a meme that said, “Greatness is in the details.”

For all that self-confidence Henry feared would get in the way, Cora has acknowledged mistakes.

He acknowledged it was wrong to flip the lineup and hit Mookie Betts second to start the season. The Sox underestimated how difficult their season-opening 11-game West Coast road trip would be.

Their bullpen construction was a glaring failure, although that was more the fault of president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski than Cora.

“Sometimes we try things and they don’t work out. But in the end you trust your information; you trust your coaches; you trust your players,” Cora said. “Sometimes it happens; sometimes it doesn’t.

“I do feel that there’s more in this team. We’ll keep pushing them to be excellent and they will be excellent.”

Cora doesn’t pin it on the bullpen, the underachieving rotation, or the dip in production from Martinez, Betts and others.

“We haven’t played well. That’s it,” he said. “It started in Seattle and carried over. Actually, it started in spring training. We played OK, but we weren’t consistent.

“We talked about it; we always talked about it. The competition and the urgency and all that. It’s not lack of effort. I think we did the right things in spring training and we just didn’t play well. That’s it.”

Cora has worn his frustration at times, a product of both his team’s record and what has been a wearying season in terms of travel and demands on his time after last season’s championship.

As much as Cora appreciates the reward of managing the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, he would just as soon be relaxing with his family and resting up for what will be a telling stretch of his career.

If he guides this flawed Red Sox team into the postseason, Cora will have another accomplishment to be proud of.

“It’s going to happen. I feel that way,” he said. “I know there are teams that are playing better than us right now. But we’ve got talent. Nobody’s feeling sorry for themselves.

“It’s the other way around, actually. We’ve just got to keep grinding; keep going. We’ll find it.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.