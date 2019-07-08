Terry Francona impressed as his coach tree continues to grow

With Alex Cora managing the American League and Dave Roberts the National League, Francona has a deep sense of satisfaction. Both played for him during his tenure with the Red Sox, Roberts in 2004 and Cora from 2005-08.

“That’s just the way I want it, too,” he said on Monday.

CLEVELAND — Indians manager Terry Francona is on the American League coaching staff for the All-Star Game but doesn’t have any duties other than to watch the game and enjoy himself.

“I’m very proud. Very proud,” Francona said. “Not just for their success, but how they handle themselves. They’re two of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. I’m happy for them.”

The Francona managerial tree is becoming a forest. Along with Cora and Roberts, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash is a former player and coach under Francona, Phillies skipper Gabe Kapler played for him in Boston, and Mets manager Mickey Calloway was his pitching coach in Cleveland for five seasons.

“I’m glad Alex asked me to be here,” Francona said. “But their staff earned this. I got invited. I want to make sure that never gets lost. They have earned this, all of those guys. There’s a reason they’re running this game. I’m a spectator and that’s all I want to be.”

Francona, 60, has managed for 19 seasons and has 1,624 victories, 19th all-time and second to San Francisco’s Bruce Bochy (1,967) among active managers.

Only 10 managers have reached 2,000 victories and all are in the Hall of Fame.

Motivating Martinez?

J.D. Martinez will bat fifth for the AL in the lineup Cora unveiled. But Cora considered dropping him down.

All the way down.

“We were talking all week about hitting him ninth. That way he would have a chip on his shoulder the rest of the season,” Cora said. “But I couldn’t do that to him.”

Martinez, an All-Star for the third time, had heard the chatter.

“I told Alex to hit me wherever he wants to put me. I don’t care,” Martinez said. “He was joking around with me about it, hitting ninth. I said, ‘It’s going to be fun either way. I don’t care.’ ”

The All-Star Game is meaningful for Martinez, a 20th-round draft pick out of a Division 2 college who spent parts of three seasons in the majors with Houston before he was released in 2013 and took a minor league contract with Detroit.

He has since hit 189 home runs and had a .953 OPS with three teams.

“It’s humbling to be here,” said Martinez, a three-time All-Star. “It’s crazy, the roller-coaster ride I’ve been on in my career. To be here, it’s a blessing and I don’t take it for granted, for sure.”

With Cora opting to hit Martinez fifth, he put the Red Sox slugger in what he viewed as a strong position to make his mark with runners in front of him. Cora installed Astros outfielder George Springer in the first spot (“George has changed the concept of the leadoff hitter,” said Cora), backed in the two-hole by second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who is enjoying a huge first season (.336/.383/.518) with the Yankees after eight years in Colorado.

“He hits outside of Colorado and in Europe, too,” Cora joked after seeing LeMahieu pound his pitching staff in London.

Cora selected Astros ace Justin Verlander, 36, as his starting pitcher.

“He’s getting better, which sucks for us,” said Cora.

Dodgers lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu will start for the National League, becoming the first South Korean-born pitcher tabbed for the honor.

“That’s a big deal, not only for him, but his country,” said Roberts.

Help wanted

The All-Star break always serves as the unofficial starting line for the furious race to the July 31 trade deadline, made more furious this year by the fact that MLB will no longer permit trades involving players who clear waivers in August. Under president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, the Red Sox have moved aggressively throughout the month of July, including a 2016 deal during the All-Star break that landed starter Drew Pomeranz for pitching prospect Anderson Espinoza.

On Monday, Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reported that the Red Sox are “pushing to add a starting pitcher” and “would prefer to act sooner rather than later.” The report comes days after Dombrowski said that the performance of the rotation — expected to be “our strong suit” — had not been “what we expected or hoped.”

With the Sox preparing for a critical stretch after the All-Star break that will include two weeks of games in late July and early August against the Rays and Yankees, the desire to act soon has obvious basis. The team is exploring both the starter and bullpen markets — much as was the case in 2018, when the team was seemingly targeting relievers, but then moved to add starter Nate Eovaldi.

There’s plenty of room for upgrades in either area. Sox starters are 27-28 with a 4.70 ERA (18th in the majors), while the bullpen has a 4.44 ERA (15th) and 18 blown saves (2nd).

The absence of a fifth starter with Eovaldi on the injured list for two months has led to a carousel of failure, while rotation mainstays Chris Sale, Rick Porcello, and Eduardo Rodriguez have underperformed their track records.

He’s a Devers booster

In the opening days of the season, Xander Bogaerts signed a six-year, $120 million extension that runs from 2020-25. In the middle of a monster season and in the prime of his career, the shortstop might have resulted in bids of more than $200 million as a free agent after the 2019 season. Any regrets about the deal?

“I would do the same thing, yeah,” said Bogaerts. “Seeing [Rafael] Devers every day, [expletive], that’s something.”

The absence of Devers (.324/.377/.546 with 16 homers and 43 extra-base hits) from the All-Star Game remained a subject of befuddlement to the Red Sox.

“He’s been real big for us. I know he definitely deserved this. It sucks that he’s not here,” said Bogaerts. “Hopefully he has a lot more to go in his career.”

Boston roots

While all three Red Sox at the All-Star Game are position players (starting DH Martinez and reserves Mookie Betts and Bogaerts), the team has an equal number of pitchers who it drafted in Cleveland.

Astros reliever Ryan Pressly is likely to pitch the seventh inning Tuesday after forging a 1.36 ERA with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 39 games. He was taken by the Red Sox in the 11th round of the 2007 draft, but while he showed rare mid- and upper-90s velocity in five minor league seasons with Boston, he struggled while throwing little except fastballs, and didn’t emerge as a dominant late-innings arm — leaning chiefly on two elite breaking balls that he didn’t throw when in the Sox system — until more than a decade later.

“When you look back at it from the very beginning to now, it has taken some twists and some turns,” said Pressly. “That was the most frustrating part for me, I didn’t know how to put it together. . . . Being a fastball-only pitcher with a changeup, to now with the new technology that’s come out to show pitches, how to use them, analytics, it’s definitely opened up a lot of doors for me.”

Padres closer Kirby Yates (1.15 ERA, 30 saves) was taken by the Red Sox out of Kauai High School in Hawaii in the 26th round in 2005. Yates said that he was a draft-and-follow (a now-defunct scouting process in which a team could take a player out of high school or junior college and follow him for up to a year at a junior college before signing him), but blew out his elbow at Yavapai College.

“There was never really a contract offer. . . . I thought if I had a good season, after that year, I would like to sign,” said Yates. “I was in contact with the scout the entire time when I was pitching through the fall, and unfortunately, I blew out my elbow and that was that.”

The third pitcher who was drafted by the Red Sox arrived at the All-Star Game in the most unexpected fashion. In 2005 — the same year that the Red Sox drafted Yates — they took lefthanded pitcher Charlie Blackmon in the 20th round out of Young Harris College. (The Marlins likewise had drafted Blackmon as a pitcher out of high school in 2004.)

Blackmon didn’t sign, transferred to Georgia Tech, moved to the outfield, and is now in his fourth All-Star Game for Colorado. He’s hitting .330/.378/.632 with 20 homers.

“At the time, I didn’t realize it, but it was a blessing in disguise that I was not a very good pitcher. Had I been just a little bit better, I might have put all my eggs in that basket and been a complete failure,” said Blackmon. “I’m sure I might have been successful in some other aspect, but it wouldn’t be on the baseball field, I don’t believe.”

Getting closer

Red Sox pitching prospect Jay Groome, who has not pitched in a game since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2018, is once again throwing off a mound in Fort Myers, with positive reports about the pitcher’s physical condition and stuff. Right now, he is on a track that could have him pitching in a game by late August, before the end of the minor league season.

“Everything is on track. He’s ready to go,” said Jeff Randazzo, Groome’s agent. “He’s anxious to get back, but every day he gets closer, he sees the light’s at the end of the tunnel. But his body is great, the bullpens have been great, the throwing program has been great. He’s excited.”

Song to stick?

Though the Red Sox officially signed fourth-round pick Noah Song out of Navy on Saturday and have assigned him to the Lowell Spinners to start his pro career, the team did so without any certainty that he will be able to defer the start of his military service, which is set to begin with flight school on Nov. 1. Though a presidential memo last month opened the possibility of military academy graduates deferring their military commitment in order to pursue pro sports careers, “nothing has really changed” with Song at this point, according to Red Sox VP of amateur scouting Mike Rikard.

“We’re focusing on the now,” said Rikard. “We are certainly well aware of his commitments and obligations. We’re going to watch him pitch this summer and continue to support him as he heads down his path. . . . We drafted a really talented guy who we think can be a really good starting pitcher, has tremendous work ethic and character. We’re taking this process step by step. We decided to select him, we signed him, and now we’re excited to see him pitch in Lowell.”

Next step

The Red Sox recalled righthander Tyler Thornburg from his rehab assignment, but he remains on the injured list. The team has two days to decide whether to activate him or seek his removal from the roster, either by outrighting him off the 40-man roster and sending him to the minors (based on service time, he’d have the right to refuse such an assignment while receiving the remainder of his salary if he does so) or designating him for assignment.

Thornburg had a 12.66 ERA with 13 strikeouts, nine walks, and five homers allowed in 10⅔ innings in his minor league assignment with Triple A Pawtucket, though he finished with scoreless appearances in four of his final five rehab games. In 18⅔ big league innings this year, he has a 7.71 ERA with 22 strikeouts, 10 walks, and four homers allowed.

One who got away

As he considered potential free agent destinations, Connecticut native Charlie Morton couldn’t help but contemplate a homecoming, at a time when the Red Sox had one starting rotation spot. That said, he didn’t expect the Red Sox to pursue him.

“I love New England. I really enjoy going to Fenway. I really respect that organization a lot. The guys who are there are a really good group and seem like really good people,” said Morton. “Surely, with what Nate [Eovaldi] did for that team, I didn’t expect the Red Sox [to be involved] in terms of payroll or rotation space. I fully expected them to go after Nate, for sure.”

That is precisely what happened. While the Red Sox did have internal dialogue about Morton as a possibility, they focused their early offseason efforts on seeing if they could bring back Eovaldi, which they did.

And so, at the same winter meetings where the Red Sox and Eovaldi announced their four-year, $68 million deal, the Rays announced a two-year, $30 million deal with Morton — whose residence is now on Florida’s Gulf Coast, about 45 minutes from Tropicana Field. Morton is 10-2 with an AL-leading 2.32 ERA.

“Things really worked out,” said Morton.

In the rumor mill

With trade rumors heating up, there are plenty of pitchers who represent candidates for improving the Red Sox and any number of other teams. For such pitchers who are All-Stars, the game thus serves as the starting point for weeks of questions about their futures.

“I think you hear them, but there’s nothing you can really do about it,” said Yates, whose Padres are teetering near .500. “You really have no control over it. I really just try to ignore it. I don’t really about it at all. I do know I like being a Padre and like being where I’m at.”

Lefthanded Giants closer Will Smith, who is virtually certain to be dealt given that he’s eligible for free agency after this year and on a last-place Giants team, understands that he almost surely will change residence by July 31.

“I’ve already been traded three times. This will be my fourth. I’ve been traded in the middle of the season, I’ve been traded in the offseason,” said Smith (1.98 ERA, 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings). “It doesn’t really affect me. There’s no way I can control it.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe. Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.