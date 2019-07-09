All-Star Game starting lineups and rosters
Here are the starting lineups and reserves for the American League and National League for Tuesday’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Cleveland. The game will be televised on Fox starting at 8 p.m.
Key: p-voted by players; m-selected by MLB; i-injured, will not play; r-injury replacement
American League lineup
George Springer RF (Astros)
D.J. LeMahieu 2B (Yankees)
Mike Trout CF (Angels)
Carlos Santana 1B (Indians)
J.D. Martinez DH (Red Sox)
Alex Bregman 3B (Astros)
Gary Sanchez C (Yankees)
Michael Brantley LF (Astros)
Jorge Polanco SS (Twins)
Pitching: RHP Justin Verlander (Astros)
Manager: Alex Cora (Red Sox)
National League lineup
Christian Yelich LF (Brewers)
Javier Baez SS (Cubs)
Freddie Freeman 1B (Braves)
Cody Bellinger RF (Dodgers)
Nolan Arenado 3B (Rockies)
Josh Bell DH (Pirates)
Willson Contreras C (Cubs)
Ketel Marte 2B (Diamondbacks)
Ronald Acuna CF Braves
Pitching: RHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (Dodgers)
Manager: Dave Roberts (Dodgers)
American League reserves
Catchers: p-James McCann, Chicago White Sox
Infielders: p-Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox; r-Xander Bogaerts, Boston; p-Matt Chapman, Oakland; ip-Tommy La Stella, L.A. Angels; ri-Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay; p-Francisco Lindor, Cleveland; r-Gleyber Torres, N.Y. Yankees; m-Daniel Vogelbach, Seattle
Outfielders: p-Mookie Betts, Boston; p-Joey Gallo, Texas; p-Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay; m-Whit Merrifield, Kansas City
Pitchers
Starters: r-Jose Berrios, Minnesota; r-Shane Bieber, Cleveland; p-Gerritt Cole, Houston; p-Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox; r-Liam Hendriks, Oakland; i-Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay; m-John Means, Baltimore ;m-Mike Minor, Texas; ps-Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay; ip-Jake Odorizzi, Minnesota; i-Marcus Stroman, Toronto; r-Masahiro Tanaka, N.Y. Yankees
Relievers: p-Aroldis Chapman, N.Y. Yankees; m-Shane Greene, Detroit;p-Brad Hand, Cleveland; p-Ryan Pressly, Houston
National League reserves
Catchers: m-Yasmani Grandal, Milwaukee; p-J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia
Infielders: m-Pete Alonso, N.Y. Met;s p-Josh Bell, Pittsburgh; m-Kris Bryant, Chicago; m-Paul DeJong, St. Louis; p-Mike Moustakas, Milwaukee; r-Max Muncy, L.A. Dodgers; p-Anthony Rendon, Washington; p-Trevor Story, Colorado
Outfielders: p-Charlie Blackmon, Colorado; p-David Dahl, Colorado; p-Jeff McNeil, N.Y. Mets
Pitchers
Starters: m-Sandy Alcantara, Miami; p-Walker Buehler, L.A. Dodgers; p-Luis Castillo, Cincinnati; p-Jacob deGrom, N.Y. Mets; r-Sonny Gray, Cincinnati; m-Zach Greinke, Arizona; m-Clayton Kershaw, L.A. Dodgers; ip-Max Scherzer, Washington; m-Mike Soroka, Atlanta; r-Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee
Relievers: p-Josh Hader, Milwaukee; p-Will Smith, San Francisco; r-Felipe Vazquez, Pittsburgh; p-Kirby Yates, San Diego