Longtime Globe writer Nick Cafardo up for Spink Award

CLEVELAND — Longtime Boston Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo, who passed away in February, will be on the 2020 ballot for the prestigious J.G. Taylor Spink Award.

Members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America vote on the award and the recipient is recognized during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction weekend.

Cafardo is joined on the ballot by Jim Reeves, who had a 40-year career with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, and Patrick Reusse, who has spent close to 50 years covering baseball in Minnesota.