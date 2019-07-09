Red Sox looking at starters, relievers as trade deadline approaches

On Monday, Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reported that the Red Sox are “pushing to add a starting pitcher” and “would prefer to act sooner rather than later.” The report comes days after Dombrowski said that the performance of the rotation — expected to be “our strong suit” — had not been “what we expected or hoped.”

The All-Star break always serves as the unofficial starting line for the furious race to the July 31 trade deadline, made more furious this year by the fact that MLB will no longer permit trades involving players who clear waivers in August. Under president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, the Red Sox have moved aggressively throughout the month of July, including a 2016 deal during the All-Star break that landed starter Drew Pomeranz for pitching prospect Anderson Espinoza.

With the Sox preparing for a critical stretch after the All-Star break that will include two weeks of games in late July and early August against the Rays and Yankees, the desire to act soon has obvious basis. The team is exploring both the starter and bullpen markets — much as was the case in 2018, when the team was seemingly targeting relievers, but then moved to add starter Nate Eovaldi

There’s plenty of room for upgrades in either area. Sox starters are 27-28 with a 4.70 ERA (18th in the majors), while the bullpen has a 4.44 ERA (15th) and 18 blown saves (2nd).

The absence of a fifth starter with Eovaldi on the injured list for two months has led to a carousel of failure, while rotation mainstays Chris Sale, Rick Porcello, and Eduardo Rodriguez have underperformed their track records.

With trade rumors heating up, there are plenty of pitchers who represent candidates for improving the Red Sox and any number of other teams. For such pitchers who are All-Stars, the game thus serves as the starting point for weeks of questions about their futures.

“I think you hear them, but there’s nothing you can really do about it,” said San Diego closer Kirby Yates (1.15 ERA, 30 saves), whose Padres are teetering near .500. “You really have no control over it. I really just try to ignore it. I don’t really about it at all. I do know I like being a Padre and like being where I’m at.”

Lefthanded Giants closer Will Smith, who is virtually certain to be dealt given that he’s eligible for free agency after this year and on a last-place Giants team, understands that he almost surely will change residence by July 31.

“I’ve already been traded three times. This will be my fourth. I’ve been traded in the middle of the season, I’ve been traded in the offseason,” said Smith (1.98 ERA, 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings). “It doesn’t really affect me. There’s no way I can control it.”

