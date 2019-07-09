Red Sox prospect Jay Groome could pitch in a game before end of minor league season

Red Sox pitching prospect Jay Groome, who has not pitched in a game since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2018, is once again throwing off a mound in Fort Myers, with positive reports about the pitcher’s physical condition and stuff. Right now, he is on a track that could have him pitching in a game by late August, before the end of the minor league season.

“Everything is on track. He’s ready to go,” said Jeff Randazzo, Groome’s agent. “He’s anxious to get back, but every day he gets closer, he sees the lights at the end of the tunnel. But his body is great, the bullpens have been great, the throwing program has been great. He’s excited.”