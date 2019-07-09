Red Sox sign Noah Song, but will he stick around?

Though the Red Sox officially signed fourth-round pick Noah Song out of Navy on Saturday and have assigned him to the Lowell Spinners to start his pro career, the team did so without any certainty that he will be able to defer the start of his military service, which is set to begin with flight school on Nov. 1. Though a presidential memo last month opened the possibility of military academy graduates deferring their military commitment in order to pursue pro sports careers, “nothing has really changed” with Song at this point, according to Red Sox VP of amateur scouting Mike Rikard.

“We’re focusing on the now,” said Rikard. “We are certainly well aware of his commitments and obligations. We’re going to watch him pitch this summer and continue to support him as he heads down his path. . . . We drafted a really talented guy who we think can be a really good starting pitcher, has tremendous work ethic and character. We’re taking this process step by step. We decided to select him, we signed him, and now we’re excited to see him pitch in Lowell.”