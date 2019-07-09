AL win in All-Star Game features World Series rematch

On a 1-and-1 pitch Martinez sent what looked like a homer to left. The sold-out crowd at Progressive Field thought so, too. But the Brewers’ Christian Yelich camped under it on the warning track for the first out of the frame.

The first meeting was supposed to be Friday. Yet in the bottom of the second inning, J.D. Martinez and Dodgers lefthander Clayton Kershaw stood 60 feet 6 inches away from each other.

For all the emotions injected into fans during Monday’s Home Run Derby, Tuesday’s game didn’t have that type of theater. The Astros’ Michael Brantley doubled to bring home teammate Alex Bregman later that inning and the Alex Cora-led American League would go on to beat the National League, 4-3.

In the fourth, Martinez, in his last at-bat of the night, struck out against the Reds’ Luis Castillo

In the bottom of the seventh, Xander Bogaerts came on to hit with runners at the corners. He grounded into a double play, but brought in a run to score to stretch the AL lead to 3-1. The next batter was the Rangers’ Joey Gallo, and he homered to right field off new pitcher Will Smith of the Giants.

Mookie Betts went into the game in the top half of the eighth inning in right field. He entered Bogaerts’s spot in the order with Indians lefthander Brad Hand on the mound.

The NL lineup finally came to life, with two runs coming home on Pete Alonso’s bases-loaded single to left. The threat ended with runners on second and third when White Sox catcher James McCann made a diving catch of Mike Moustakas’s foul pop.

The Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman closed out the win in the ninth

