Alex Cora, Dave Roberts chat about pitches while miked up at All-Star Game

Neither Alex Cora nor Dave Roberts played in the MLB All-Star game in 24 combined professional seasons, but Tuesday the former Red Sox role players got to take a crack at managing the Midsummer Classic.

The game was a managerial rematch of the 2018 World Series, when Cora’s Red Sox topped Roberts’s Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

The two exchanged a little mid-game banter while wearing headsets and microphones tied into the Fox broadcast during the fourth inning. They discussed the All-Star experience — Roberts managed the NL squad in 2018, while this season marks Cora’s first game as a coach — and touted the MLB’s connection to the Stand Up to Cancer charity, which is featured at the MLB All-Star Game each year.