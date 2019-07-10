Alex Cora, Dave Roberts chat about pitches while miked up at All-Star Game
Neither Alex Cora nor Dave Roberts played in the MLB All-Star game in 24 combined professional seasons, but Tuesday the former Red Sox role players got to take a crack at managing the Midsummer Classic.
The game was a managerial rematch of the 2018 World Series, when Cora’s Red Sox topped Roberts’s Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.
The two exchanged a little mid-game banter while wearing headsets and microphones tied into the Fox broadcast during the fourth inning. They discussed the All-Star experience — Roberts managed the NL squad in 2018, while this season marks Cora’s first game as a coach — and touted the MLB’s connection to the Stand Up to Cancer charity, which is featured at the MLB All-Star Game each year.
Then, before Luis Castillo’s final pitch of the inning, Robert challenged Cora to predict the pitch.
“I’ve got fastball, up,” Cora replied.
“I’ve got changeup,” Roberts said.
Cora, whose AL All-Stars came away with a 4-3 win Tuesday, was right. Castillo threw a fastball up and away to Alex Bregman, who grounded out to second base to end the inning.
Watch Roberts and Cora’s entire exchange:
