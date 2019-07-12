Eduardo Rodriguez, bats lift Red Sox past Dodgers

On the second pitch of the at-bat, Rafael Devers did just that, pounding an 0-and-2 offering from Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda over the Green Monster, giving the Red Sox the early 1-0 lead. Devers, the most productive hitter for the Sox this season, has shown a knack for staying on pitches to the opposite field and driving them with authority. Devers’s home run was the tone-setter the team wanted in what would end up being a convincing 8-1 win.

The opener of the three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers was a game manager Alex Cora and his squad had highlighted on the schedule before the All-Star break. A series they felt they had to win.

The Dodgers’ Alex Verdugo homered in the second to tie it. But in the bottom of that frame, Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez put the Sox back on top, 2-1, with his 15th of the season.

Starter Eduardo Rodriguez had it going from the start. He retired eight batters in a row until the fifth inning when Verdugo singled. He was throwing each of his pitches effectively, drawing a whopping 22 swinging strikes on his 105 pitches.

The Sox added to their lead in the sixth.

Mookie Betts led off with a double. Devers drove in his second run with a double of his own, giving Rodriguez some more breathing room to keep going to work.

In the seventh inning, it looked as if Rodriguez was in his first real bind. The Dodgers’ A.J. Pollock led off with a single. Rodriguez struck out Verdugo but Enrique Hernandez . blooped single to left that was just out of reach out the outstretched Andrew Benintendi to put runners on first and second.

But Rodriguez battled, striking out Austin Barnes and getting Corey Seager on a groundout to shortstop.

Brock Holt doubled in the seventh to extend the Sox lead to 4-1, but a rain delay came shortly afterward with Betts at the plate.

Rodriguez finished with 10 strikeouts in seven innings while allowing just a run. The 10 whiffs matched a season high, accomplished against Colorado on May 15.

The delay didn’t stop the bats from firing.

Once the game resumed, Betts drove in the fifth run with a sacrifice fly. Devers was intentionally walked, leaving runners at first and third and bringing up Xander Bogaerts.

Bogaerts, however, made the Dodgers pay with a three-run homer of his own, putting an exclamation mark on the evening.

In the ninth, Hector Velazquez sealed the win for the Sox and Rodriguez (10-4), working a 1-2-3 inning.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.