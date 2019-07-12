Former Met Dwight Gooden is facing multiple drug charges

Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden has been charged with cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and being under the influence of drugs. A criminal complaint says that on June 7 two plastic baggies allegedly containing cocaine were found in the 54-year-old Gooden’s car during a traffic stop in Holmdel, N.J. Gooden was suspended for part of the 1994 season and all of 1995 after testing positive for cocaine. He is scheduled to apperar in court July 23. Gooden was the NL Rookie of the Year in 1984, won the NL Cy Young Award in 1985, and was on the Mets’ 1986 World Series title team . . . Cardinals righthander Adam Wainwright (back) was scratched from his Friday night start against Arizona. Daniel Ponce de Leon got the start but manager Mike Shildt said Wainwright could make his next start as early as Sunday . . . The Nationals pushed ace righty Max Scherzer (back) back in the rotation. Manager Dave Martinez says an MRI came back negative. Anibal Sanchez will start Sunday against the Phillies.

The NFL suspended Oakland Raiders guard Richie Incognito for two regular-season games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Incognito pleaded guilty in April to disorderly conduct in Arizona after being accused of threatening employees at a funeral home where his father's body was being held. In the past, Incognito has been suspended for bullying ex-Miami teammate Jonathan Martin, allegedly made racist slurs to an opponent during a playoff game in January 2018, and had two run-ins with police since retiring after the 2017 season . . . Jets tight end Chris Herndon was suspended for the first four regular-season games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Herndon pleaded guilty in January to driving while intoxicated in New Jersey in June 2018.

Advertisement

NHL

Devils sign No. 1 overall pick Hughes

The New Jersey Devils signed center Jack Hughes, the top overall pick in last month’s draft to the maximum three-year, entry-level contract ($925,000 annual average). Last season with the United States National Development Team, Hughes amassed 34 goals and 78 assists for 112 points, setting the record for most points in USNTDP history with 190 (60 goals, 130 assists) . . . Philadelphia president Paul Holmgren, who has been a Flyers player, assistant coach, head coach, general manager, and president for 40 years, stepped down to become a senior adviser for the franchise. Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher will become president of hockey operations.

Advertisement

GOLF

Vegas leads John Deere Classic

Jhonattan Vegas shot a 9-under 62 in the John Deere Classic to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend in Silvis, Ill. Vegas had a 13-under 129 total. Andrew Landry was second after his second 65. Lucas Glover had an albatross on the par-5 10th in a 64 that got him to 11 under . . . Sei Young Kim shot a 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over Jeongeun Lee6 in the LPGA Marathon Classic at Sylvania, Ohio. Kim had four straight birdies on Nos. 3-6 and also birdied the par-4 12th and 15th holes and the par-5 18th to get to 11-under 131. Lee6 (66) birdied two of the last three holes . . . Retief Goosen shot an 8-under 62 to take a three-stroke lead at Akron, Ohio, in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. First-round leader Steve Stricker followed a a 64 with a 70 to drop into a tie for second with Brandt Jobe . . . Bernd Wiesberger shot 10-under 61 to move into a three-way tie for the lead after two rounds of the Scottish Open at North Berwick, Scotland. He is tied with Lee Slattery and Erik van Rooyen, who shot consecutive 64s to reach 14 under . . . Yuka Saso of the Philippines rallied to win the Girls Junior PGA Championship, closing with a 3-under 67 for a 14-under 266 and a two-stroke victory over South Carolina native Jensen Castle in Hartford.

Advertisement

TRACK AND FIELD

Hassan sets world women's-mile mark

Sifan Hassan ran 4 minutes, 12.33 seconds to break the women’s mile record at the Herculis Diamond League meet at Monaco. The Dutchwoman ran five seconds clear of Britain’s Laura Weightman to edge the 4:12.56 mark set in 1996 by Svetlana Masterkova, a two-time Olympic champ that year in Atlanta. There was an American sweep in the men’s 100 meters, with world champion Justin Gatlin, 37, clocking in at 9.91 seconds to nip Noah Lyles (9.92), with Michael Rodgers (10.01) in third. Christian Taylor won the men’s triple jump in 17.82 meters to beat US countryman Will Claye (17.75). The US got another 1-2 in the women’s 400 hurdles, with Sydney McLaughlin (53.32) beating Ashley Spencer (54.46). American Kendra Harrison (12.43) beat Jamaica’s Danielle Williams (12.52) in the women’s 100 hurdles.

MISCELLANY

Tour de France: Groenewegen wins Stage 7

Dutch sprinter Dylan Groenewegen edged Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan and former world champion Peter Sagan of Slovakia to win the longest Tour de France stage (the 143-mile Stage 7) in a sprint as Italy’s Giulio Ciccone kept the overall lead by six seconds over Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe . . . Daniel Suarez turned a lap at 184.590 miles per hour in provisional qualifying at Kentucky Speedway to nab the top starting spot for Saturday night’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race in Sparta. The field won’t be finalized until cars pass inspection prior to the race . . . Two Americans signed switched European men’s soccer leagues. Forward Aron Johannsson signed with Swedish club Hammarby after four disappointing seasons with Werder Bremen in the German Bundesliga. The 28-year-old has four goals in 19 appearances with the US men’s national team. Haji Wright , a 21-year-old winger, signed a one-year deal with Venlo that gives the Dutch club an additional one-year option. Wright had been with Germany's Schalke since April 2016. He played for the US at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup.