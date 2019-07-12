scorecardresearch
7:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 91: Dodgers at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Matt Pepin Globe Staff,July 12, 2019, 27 minutes ago
Eduardo Rodriguez pitched five innings vs. the Tigers in his last start before the All-Star Game break.
Eduardo Rodriguez pitched five innings vs. the Tigers in his last start before the All-Star Game break.(Carlos Osorio/AP)

Here are the lineups as the Red Sox resume their season following four days off for the All-Star Game break with a World Series rematch against the Los Angeles Dodgers:

RED SOX (49-41)DODGERS (60-32)
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (9-4, 4.65 ERA)Pitching: RHP Kenta Maeda (7-5, 3.76)

Game time: 7:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI

Red Sox vs. Maeda: Martinez 0-7, Nunez 1-4, Betts 1-2, Bogaerts 1-2, Vazquez 0-2, Benintendi 0-1, Bradley Jr. 0-0 (1 PA), Leon 0-1.

Dodgers vs. Rodriguez: Martin 4-14, Freese 1-4, Turner 2-5, Bellinger 0-4, Muncy 0-3, Seager 1-3, Taylor 2-3, Barnes 0-2, Hernandez 2-2, Pederson 0-1.

Stat of the Day: The Red Sox lead MLB in team batting average (.272, tied with Twins) and on-base percentage (.345).

Notes: The Red Sox, who are third in the AL East and have won four straight, are 8-7 in regular-season meetings vs. the Dodgers . . . Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez faced the Dodgers three times in the 2018 World Series and pitched six innings, allowing four hits and four runs . . . Rodriguez won his last start, pitching five innings and allowing one run in a victory over the Tigers . . . The Dodgers are in first place in the NL West and have the best record in baseball, but have lost their last three . . . Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda won his last two starts after losing three in a row at the start of June. He has pitched five innings or more in 13 of 17 starts . . . LA activated first baseman David Freese from the injury list on Monday and shortstop Corey Seager on Wednesday. Both were out because of hamstring injuries . . . Outfielder A.J. Pollock, who hasn’t played in the majors since April 28 because of a right elbow infection that required surgery, is also ready to return. He has been on a rehab assignment in the minors.

Saturday’s pitching matchup: LHP Chris Sale (3-8, 4.04 ERA) vs. RHP Ross Stripling (3-3, 3.79 ERA)

Sunday’s pitching matchup: LHP David Price (7-2, 3.24 ERA) vs. LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (10-2, 1.73 ERA)

Song of the Day: “Jump In The Fire,” by Metallica.

Follow Matt Pepin on Twitter at @mattpep15.