Game 91: Dodgers at Red Sox lineups and notes

Here are the lineups as the Red Sox resume their season following four days off for the All-Star Game break with a World Series rematch against the Los Angeles Dodgers:

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI

Red Sox vs. Maeda: Martinez 0-7, Nunez 1-4, Betts 1-2, Bogaerts 1-2, Vazquez 0-2, Benintendi 0-1, Bradley Jr. 0-0 (1 PA), Leon 0-1.

Dodgers vs. Rodriguez: Martin 4-14, Freese 1-4, Turner 2-5, Bellinger 0-4, Muncy 0-3, Seager 1-3, Taylor 2-3, Barnes 0-2, Hernandez 2-2, Pederson 0-1.

Stat of the Day: The Red Sox lead MLB in team batting average (.272, tied with Twins) and on-base percentage (.345).

Notes: The Red Sox, who are third in the AL East and have won four straight, are 8-7 in regular-season meetings vs. the Dodgers . . . Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez faced the Dodgers three times in the 2018 World Series and pitched six innings, allowing four hits and four runs . . . Rodriguez won his last start, pitching five innings and allowing one run in a victory over the Tigers . . . The Dodgers are in first place in the NL West and have the best record in baseball, but have lost their last three . . . Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda won his last two starts after losing three in a row at the start of June. He has pitched five innings or more in 13 of 17 starts . . . LA activated first baseman David Freese from the injury list on Monday and shortstop Corey Seager on Wednesday. Both were out because of hamstring injuries . . . Outfielder A.J. Pollock, who hasn’t played in the majors since April 28 because of a right elbow infection that required surgery, is also ready to return. He has been on a rehab assignment in the minors.

Saturday’s pitching matchup: LHP Chris Sale (3-8, 4.04 ERA) vs. RHP Ross Stripling (3-3, 3.79 ERA)

Sunday’s pitching matchup: LHP David Price (7-2, 3.24 ERA) vs. LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (10-2, 1.73 ERA)

Song of the Day: “Jump In The Fire,” by Metallica.

