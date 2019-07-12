Joe Kelly plans to see old friends and receives a warm Fenway welcome in his return

Kelly, in town with the Dodgers for a three-game series against his former team, plans to return to his old neighborhood, Squantum, in Quincy to see his old neighbors. Many of those neighbors are kids who played 8-on-8 football with Kelly, the all-time quarterback in Squantum.

Former Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly plans to meet up with some of his former teammates Saturday. None play for the Red Sox, though.

“The neighborhood kind of watches over your kids,” Kelly said. “It’s kind of that old-school vibe. All of the kids are outside, not playing video games. So it is pretty fun to see. It is probably one of the biggest things I miss.”

Kelly, who spent 2014-18 with the Red Sox, returned to Fenway Park for the first time Friday since he pitched in relief in Game 2 of the World Series against the Dodgers, whom he signed with in the offseason on a three-year deal for $25 million.

Upon his return, Kelly was met with applause from the Fenway Park faithful when the Red Sox showed a video tribute after the first inning. He tipped his cap and waved as he walked to the bullpen.

Kelly felt no shortage of gratitude on Friday for his time in Boston. Baseball brought him back, but the people and the places in greater Boston made Kelly most excited for this trip.

In addition to seeing old neighbors and friends, Kelly is making time to stop by his favorite food spots. He made a trip to Mike and Patty’s for breakfast in Bay Village on Friday. He plans to stop at Craig’s Café in Quincy on Saturday to consume what is called “Hurricane,” a poached egg plate with everything from peppers and fries to sausage links and salsa.

“It’s one of my favorite meals,” he said.

That will fill his morning, and visits with others he knows around Fenway Park will take up his afternoon. He planned to see many of his former teammates during batting practice Friday, but rain canceled that. He did, however, see Mitch Moreland in the parking lot.

Kelly also spent time visiting with many Fenway Park employees. He hugged a ticket-taker from the dugout and chatted with several security guards outside the visiting clubhouse.

When inside the visiting clubhouse, Kelly quickly noticed a difference from when he last spent time there as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.

“The locker room is a little bit better,” Kelly said. “Showers are warm now. Doesn’t smell. It’s definitely a lot nicer.”

Kelly is not quite the same either. He now possesses a World Series ring, delivered to him outside the clubhouse at Dodger Stadium by Red Sox chairman Tom Werner two months ago.

“It’s a gorgeous ring,” Kelly said. “I love it.”

He also cherishes the memories that led to that ring. He enjoyed his time in Boston, where he has played the majority of his career, but he’s glad he took the chance to move back home to California.

His offseason home became his permanent home. He takes his son to preschool. He spends time with siblings. He no longer misses birthdays or other events.

“It has definitely been a game-changer, and I get to stay in my home and I don’t have to pack everything, which is obviously nice,” Kelly said.

The product on the field hasn’t always been what he has wanted, though. He has enjoyed playing for the Dodgers, but he has not always been pleased with his performance, calling himself the weakest link in the bullpen at times.

His 5.28 ERA entering Friday’s game sits as the highest of his career. He has already allowed the same number of home runs (four) as last season.

Kelly came into the weekend series on a much better run, though, not having allowed an earned run in the previous 9⅓ innings.

In his past 12 appearances, he has allowed only one earned run over 13⅓ innings.

“[My fastball] just didn’t feel good coming out, and coming back to a fastball I could command, so I started throwing that pitch more,” Kelly said. “I got more strikes and hit more location with it, and just simplified it from there in the way I was attacking hitters.”

Just in time for his return to Fenway Park, a matchup to which he has looked forward since spring training.

“I am actually happy it is here in Boston and not at home,” Kelly said. “Being able to come back . . . it has been fun. Great memories.”

Nick Kelly can be reached at nick.kelly@globe.com