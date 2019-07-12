Red Sox need their starters to start producing

The Sox have $88.3 million tied up in their rotation, more than the Blue Jays, Marlins, Orioles, Rays, Pirates and Royals invested in their entire rosters. So far only David Price and Eduardo Rodriguez have pitched well. The Sox can’t improve if that doesn’t change.

But it almost doesn’t matter who they land unless several of the pitchers already on the team perform to the levels expected.

It’s almost certain the Red Sox will add to their pitching staff before the trade deadline. Whether it’s a starter, a reliever or somebody who can do both, Dave Dombrowski and his assistants are actively searching.

There is unlikely to be a pitcher on the market who can provide more to the Red Sox than Chris Sale can if he gets himself back on the right path.

The Sox are somehow 6-12 in the games Sale has started and the lefthander is 3-8 with a 4.04 earned run average. That’s a solid ERA for a lot of pitchers but not for Sale, who had a career mark of 2.89 before this season.

The same is true of Rick Porcello. He is 6-7 with a 5.33 ERA, more than a full run over his career mark coming into the season. He will be a free agent after the season. As much of a teammate as Porcello is, he’s costing himself millions.

Nate Eovaldi made only four starts before requiring elbow surgery on April and is now a month past his expected return rate. When he does come back, it will be as a reliever.

The Sox need to get something out him, too. Right now, the four-year, $68 million contract he was given after last season is looking like a mistake.

“We know Chris will get there. Rick, he threw the ball well for a little bit but hasn’t lately,” manager Alex Cora said before Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. “We count on these guys and they know it. They’ve done it before. I expect them to do it again.”

The bullpen gets a pass because of how heavily — unfairly, really — the Sox have leaned on their top relievers. They can best improve by being used less and that starts with the rotation providing more innings.

The Sox have hit and will continue to hit. Scoring runs is not their problem. But what made them special last season was the dependability of their rotation.

That has gone missing. But history suggests it will change over time.

“We’re very talented, that’s the bottom line. We can play a lot better,” Cora said. “Everybody knows it.”

That was one of the messages Cora took away from the All-Star Game because of how many players from other American League teams told him they expected the Sox to make a run.

He didn’t name any names. But Cora said it was heartening to hear it.

“I don’t know if they like it or not. But they let us know how good we are,” Cora said. “If we forgot about that, the three guys that were there and the coaching staff, the players reminded us. That was a cool thing.”

Yankees lefthander CC Sabathia was one of those who said it.

“We have to beat them. I don’t care how far ahead we are,” he said after the game on Tuesday. “That’s a good team. I expect them to get better.”

Dodgers manger Dave Roberts agreed.

“It’s a very talented team. Essentially it’s the same team that beat us in the World Series,” he said. “I think at times they’ve been inconsistent. But the talent’s still there. They’re a dangerous club regardless of how they’re playing. We respect who they run out there.”

As Dombrowski works the phones, the Sox have the Dodgers this weekend. Rodriguez gave the Sox a strong start on Friday. Sale starts Saturday, then Price on Sunday in a great matchup against National League All-Star starter Hyun-Jin Ryu.

“We know what we have to do. Everybody knows it, from top to bottom,” Cora said. “It started after London. We did a good job in Toronto and Detroit. We’re very talented; we know that. We’re good. It’s just a matter of going out there and start doing it on a consistent basis. It starts with the rotation.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.