What do the Red Sox need to fix in the second half of the season?
The Red Sox are nine games out of first place with the season starting up again on Friday night. What do they need to fix?
The rotation: Red Sox starters are seventh in the American League in earned run average. Chris Sale and Rick Porcello are 9-15 with a 4.66 ERA. That can’t continue for a team built around its rotation.
The bullpen: The Sox relievers are getting worn out and the season is only 56 percent over. They need help, and more than just Nate Eovaldi working in relief. The heat is on Dave Dombrowski.
Mookie Betts: Sure, he was an All-Star. But Betts’ OPS is down 20 percent from last season. He also has attempted only 11 stolen bases after swiping 30 a year ago.
Advertisement
Andrew Benintendi: A dynamic player last season, Benintendi has been just OK (.274/.351/.433) so far this season and was dropped down the order. Will that get him going?
Home improvement: The Sox are 20-20 at Fenway Park. Of their 72 remaining games, 39 are at home. They need to regain the advantage at Fenway.
Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.