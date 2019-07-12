What do the Red Sox need to fix in the second half of the season?

The Red Sox are nine games out of first place with the season starting up again on Friday night. What do they need to fix?

The rotation: Red Sox starters are seventh in the American League in earned run average. Chris Sale and Rick Porcello are 9-15 with a 4.66 ERA. That can’t continue for a team built around its rotation.

The bullpen: The Sox relievers are getting worn out and the season is only 56 percent over. They need help, and more than just Nate Eovaldi working in relief. The heat is on Dave Dombrowski.