Christian Vazquez’s swing has him on the rise

It was Vazquez’s fifth home run in eight games. He has 15 on the season already, 10 more than his previous MLB high.

As the Red Sox extended their winning streak to five games with a victory over the Dodgers on Friday, Vazquez’s solo home run in the bottom of the second inning gave them a lead they never gave up in a series-opening win.

The All-Star break didn’t slow down the Red Sox, and it certainly didn’t stall catcher Christian Vazquez’s success at the plate.

The home runs are just one piece of an overall power surge for Vazquez, who took a .302 batting average — second on the team — into Saturday’s game against the Dodgers. Vazquez has fared so well at the plate that Alex Cora is getting creative to find ways to insert him into the lineup.

With Sandy Leon catching for Chris Sale as usual Saturday, Vazquez started at first base for the first time in the majors.

The Red Sox didn’t want to play without him.

“We have a lot of guys who have been up and down, guys that have gotten hot lately, guys that got hot in May,” shortstop Xander Bogaerts said. “Some took longer than others, but he has pretty much been hot the whole year.”

That’s not by accident.

During the offseason, Vazquez spent significant time in Miami working with a hitting coach. They focused on changing his swing. Now, he swings in a way that Vazquez described as “up into the air.”

“A lot of teams, they’re doing a lot of shifts, and ground balls are out,” Vazquez said. “So I think you need to beat the shift and hit it to the gap so you can drive the ball better.”

Not just hitting the ball to the gap, but doing so with power. Vazquez has focused on driving up and with more power in hopes of tallying more doubles and improving his OPS, which sits at .869 as of Saturday, the highest of his career and a big response to getting paid this past offseason.

Vazquez signed a three-year, $13.55 million contract extension in March, with a team option for 2022. So far, that has paid off for the Red Sox, who were the American League’s only team with five 15-homer players prior to Saturday and who hadn’t had a catcher hit 15 home runs in one season since 2012, when Jarrod Saltalamacchia hit 25.

It’s Vazquez’s first double-digit home run season since 2011, when he smacked 18 in Single A with the Greenville Drive in 2011. He finished that year with two more than Bogaerts, who also played for Greenville at that time and went into Saturday’s game tied for the Red Sox lead in home runs with 18.

Vazquez’s confidence this season is no different than what he showed then, Bogaerts said.

“That’s one thing I can say about him. He has always been confident in himself,” Bogaerts said. “I think [the time spent on his swing in Miami] definitely changed him a lot. He should just continue to stick with that. It continues to pay off big for him.”

Him and the Red Sox, who now have a bat toward the bottom of the order not showing any signs of slowing down.