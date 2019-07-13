Game 92: Dodgers at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: FOX/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Stripling: Betts 2-3, Holt 1-3, Nunez 0-3 Benintendi 0-2, Bogaerts 0-2, Leon 0-2, Martinez 0-2, Bradley Jr. 0-1.

Dodgers vs. Sale: Martin 0-14, Freese 2-5

Stat of the Day: The Red Sox are 3-3 in interleague games this year, and have scored 31 runs and allowed 31 runs in those contests.

Notes: Eduardo Rodriguez notched his third 10-win season of his career Friday night (2015 and 2018 are the others) ... Rafael Devers has a hit in 14 of his last 16 games. Six of them are multi-hit games and he’s hitting .327 ... Christian Vazquez Friday night became the fifth Red Sox player to hit his 15th home run of the season ... Sale hasn’t pitched at Fenway Park since June 26. The last time he faced the Dodgers, he came in from the bullpen to close out Game 5 of the 2018 World Series.

Song of the Day: “Come Out and Play” by The Offspring

