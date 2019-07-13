Red Sox deal for starter Andrew Cashner

The Red Sox on Saturday obtained righthander Andrew Cashner from Baltimore for two minor leaguers. The Orioles included cash in the deal.

Cashner, 32, is 9-3 with a 3.83 earned run average in 17 starts for the Orioles. He is 3-1 with a 1.41 ERA in his last five starts.

Cashner is expected to slide into the rotation on Monday or Tuesday. He last pitched on July 6.