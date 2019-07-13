Reliever Stephen Wright leaves game with right foot contusion

The Red Sox announced that he left the game with a right foot contusion. X-rays did not show a fracture.

Righthander Steven Wright left Saturday’s game after Max Muncy lined an infield single off the front of his right foot. The knuckleballer immediately hobbled in front of the mound after the liner ricocheted off the front of his cleat, and after manager Alex Cora and a trainer conferred briefly with the pitcher, the conclusion to remove him from the contest was reached quickly.

Steven Wright points to where he was struck by a ball. He left the game during the seventh inning.

Wright was making his sixth appearance out of the bullpen since being reinstated from the restricted list following his 80-game suspension for a positive PED test. Asked to keep a 5-2 deficit in check, Wright instead allowed back-to-back homers to Cody Bellinger and A.J. Pollock before Muncy (who later scored, a run charged to Wright) ended his night and forced Red Sox reliever Marcus Walden into the game. Wright has now allowed three homers, 11 hits, and six runs over six appearances spanning 6⅓ innings since rejoining the Red Sox.

Wright walked off the field under his own power.

