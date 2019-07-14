Game 93: Dodgers at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: ESPN/93.7 WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Ryu: Martinez 2-7, Nunez 0-3

Dodgers vs. Price: Martin 5-32, Taylor 0-4, Freese 1-3, Turner 1-2, Hernandez 0-2, Seager 0-2

Stat of the Day: Ryu has one of only 16 shutouts pitched in MLB this season.

Notes: Price has won his last three starts. In that stretch, he’s allowed five earned runs over 17 innings, struck out 22, and walked six ... Brock Holt (2 for 2 on Saturday) has at least one hit in 24 of the 35 games he’s played this season ... Cody Bellinger is first in the NL in home runs (31) and second in batting average (.338), RBIs (73), hits (110) and OPS (1.128) ... Ryu leads MLB in ERA (1.73), ERA+ (242), BB/9 (0.8), and Ks/9 (9.90) ... The Red Sox begin a four-game series Monday with the Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Song of the Day: “Aces High” by Iron Maiden

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.