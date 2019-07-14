Matt Barnes, bullpen think better days are ahead

Barnes appeared in 40 of the 90 games before the break. Of the 161 batters he faced, all but 32 were in high-leverage or medium-leverage situations. Essentially, he always pitched with the game in doubt.

“You can’t take four days off from throwing,” he said. “The season’s not over. I grabbed a buddy and went out in the yard and tossed.”

Matt Barnes took his glove home to Connecticut for the All-Star break and twice took time out of his vacation to play catch. As often as the Red Sox leaned on him, Barnes couldn’t just shut it down and relax.

The break was needed.

“You’ll take it when you can get it,” Barnes said before the Sox played the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night. “It was a tough first half at times.”

Barnes pitched 15 times in June and allowed 14 earned runs in 13 innings. But he entered the break with three scoreless outings that trimmed his earned run average to 4.62.

ERA isn’t a good way to evaluate relievers because one or two bad outings can skew an entire season. Barnes is evidence of that. Opponents have a .649 OPS this season, just a bit above the .624 from last season. His strikeout rate is up from 14.0 per nine innings last season to 16.3.

“I feel like I’ve been better than the perception,” Barnes said, “but I’ve had some innings get away from me and it seems infinitely worse. I had a bad few weeks.”

Barnes went from being one of the guys in the bullpen to the main guy with the absence of Craig Kimbrel. But Kimbrel had an easier job in the sense that he knew when he would pitch. It was almost always in the ninth inning and in a save situation.

Barnes has pitched when the game is on the line against the opposition’s best hitters. He has so far entered games in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings. The righthander has faced as many as six batters and as few as one.

“It’s a different way of looking at it,” Barnes said. “I generally have an idea when I’ll pitch. It’s been fine.”

The Red Sox tried to prove they could succeed without a closer by using a group of dependable relievers in matchup situations. It was a good idea, but one poorly executed.

Through Saturday, the Sox had lost seven games when leading after six innings (one more than last season) and four when leading after eight (three more than last season).

Sox relievers are ninth in the American League in ERA (4.51) and WHIP (1.39). They are first in strikeouts per nine innings (10.8), but the execution when needed hasn’t been there. Opponents are hitting .271 with an .822 OPS with runners in scoring position.

The problem the Sox have is personnel, not theory. They didn’t start the season with enough reliable relievers and are still in that position, although that could change in 7–10 days if Nate Eovaldi comes off the injured list and pitches well.

Over time, closers will be phased out or at least marginalized. It makes little sense to save your best reliever for the ninth inning if the middle of the order is coming up in the eighth. But closers want saves and managers cater to a worthless statistic. More and more, teams are getting away from that model.

For now, Barnes believes Eovaldi will help, whether it’s as a closer or just part of the pack.

“Any time you add a guy like that, it takes stress off the rest of the group,” he said. “It’ll make our team as a whole better.”

Manager Alex Cora feels the last two weeks helped the relievers he used the most.

“Physically, they’re fine. You see the stuff,” he said.

At 29, Barnes is the most experienced pitcher in the bullpen. Brandon Workman broke in the majors first, but Barnes has pitched the most games.

He used to joke with Workman and Heath Hembree that one day, they would be the veterans other relievers would come to for advice. Now, that happens.

“It’s more by example,” Barnes said. “I’m not vocal. I’m blessed to have been around long enough to have seen some things. If people have questions, I want them to come to me.”

The Sox are long shots to catch the Yankees, but in good position to claim a wild card.

“I feel we have a bullpen that can win in the playoffs,” Barnes said. “A decent amount of that is based on last season. We’re missing Craig and Joe [Kelly], but we have a bunch guys with experience in the postseason. They’ve been tested.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.