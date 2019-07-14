Starter Chris Sale makes no excuses, but that hasn’t helped

The lanky lefthander fell on his sword yet again Saturday night, when another poor pitching line thwarted whatever momentum the Red Sox might have gained in winning their first game out of the All Star break, turning Sunday night’s series finale with the Dodgers into a rubber game rather than a potential sweep. On the wrong end of an 11-2 loss, Sale used his postgame interview as a study in self-flagellation, calling himself a “liability” for what has become a predictable five-day cycle of getting his butt kicked. (Just as predictably, he did not use the word ‘butt,’ choosing to be a bit more colorful.)

That Sale was willing to own up to his own awfulness is no surprise — he’s always been at the front of the line of accountability. He can likely thank that candor for not finding himself awash in boos every time he leaves a game too early, heading off any invective hurled his way by piling it on himself first. But candor can’t win baseball games.

Pitching can.

And if the Red Sox are going to finally shed the inconsistency that has marked this rocky season, it has to start with better pitching. And that has to start with Sale, the purported ace who, after Saturday night’s 4⅔ innings, 7 hits and 5 runs outing, saw his record fall to 3-9 with a 4.27 ERA.

“It’s not fun,” Sale said afterwards. “I’m still working, still grinding. I’m not going to give up, but you know it’s tough going out there and being a liability for your team.”

He wasn’t finished.

“I’m just not getting it done,” he said, knocking down a question whether anything is physically wrong with him. “I usually can go out there and find a way, navigate your way through a game. You’re going to hit some rough patches and things like that, and I’m usually able to get out of it. But for whatever reason, the cards aren’t falling my way, luck’s not going my way, and I’m not helping myself out either. So, I’ve got no other excuses.”

And more.

“It’s the same old stuff,” he said. “Just not getting it done, just making bad pitches. Not keeping the ball in the yard, not getting shutdown innings when I need to. Just same stuff as before.”

And just to make sure you heard him: “[There’s] nobody else to blame,” he said. “In a way, I guess that’s a good thing. It’s all on me. So I’ve got to look within, dig deep, and find a way to get out of it.”

There are plenty of directions to look for reasons why the Red Sox are still on the outside of the playoff race looking in — defending a title is extremely difficult to do in baseball, where the grind of one long season can easily bleed into the next, where the hangover of one championship run can easily dilute the focus as the next year’s road begins. There are plenty of culprits too, from hitters who haven’t kept pace with last year’s production (Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Andrew Benintendi) to a bullpen that is both overworked and underwhelming. But manager Alex Cora isn’t about to hide from the team’s biggest shortcoming, the one every fan in the stands can see is not as good as advertised.

“Everything starts with the rotation, we know that,” Cora said, hopeful the weekend trade for Orioles starter Andrew Cashner will give it a boost. “Pitching wise, we get rolling and then we stop. We’ve been talking about it from day one, that our rotation is the key for what we’re trying to accomplish. And they know it. It’s just something we need to do a better job. We’ve been inconsistent . . . But I do feel that we’ve been playing better lately. We got a shot to win the series. Doesn’t matter what happened yesterday when you win the series and move on.”

It matters for Sale, who couldn’t channel any magic against the Dodgers, the same team he obliterated across one final, dramatic World Series inning last fall. Remember how Sale was supposed to start Game 5 in Los Angeles, only to have Cora make a quick, late-night announcement after Game 4 that David Price would start instead? Remember how Joe Kelly bridged the gap from Price’s stellar start to Sale’s surprise ninth-inning appearance, how Sale struck out the side, his ungodly slider leaving Manny Machado buckled in the dirt to end it?

Those memories don’t just fuel nostalgia, but hope too, that Sale will rediscover the form that christened him an ace in the first place, the form that put him on seven All Star teams, that saw him top the American League in strikeouts in both 2015 and 2017.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt. That track record speaks for itself,” fellow starter Rick Porcello said.

“First of all, he’s incredibly mentally strong, so it’s not like you need to be there to talk him off the ledge, for lack of a better term. The biggest thing is positivity. It’s one of those things where pitching sometimes the line, that’s all your looking at, and you don’t remember any of the good things that you’re doing in the course of a game. I thought he threw the ball well [Saturday]. He got squeezed on a couple of balls and it kind of changed the approach. Those guys didn’t have to respect the fastball in because he wasn’t getting the call.”

Sale, to his credit, wasn’t looking to lay blame on anyone but himself. Those self-inflicted bruises have been his shield to many critics. (Imagine for a moment if it was Price who fell to 3-9 rather than Sale.) But the Sox don’t need confessions. They need better pitching.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.