Game 94: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/93.7 WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Thornton: Betts 3-6, Benintendi 1-4, Bogaerts 1-5, Bradley Jr. 2-5, Chavis 2-5, Holt 1-4, Martinez 3-5, Devers 3-3, Leon 0-3, Nunez 1-3, Vazquez 2-2

Blue Jays vs. Porcello: Smoak 12-43, Sogard 1-12, Galvis 1-10, Grichuk 1-10, Hernandez 2-10, Drury 1-6, Guerrero Jr. 2-7, Maile 1-6, Gurriel Jr. 3-5, Tellez 3-4, Biggio 1-2, Jansen 1-3, Davis 0-2.

Stat of the Day: The Red Sox are slugging .523 as a team in 24 games beginning June 13 (44 home runs)...They have hit 26 home runs in their last 14 games.

Notes: At Fenway in 2019, Rick Porcello is 4-4 with a 5.02 ERA. ... Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 20 home runs, 71 RBI and 49 hits for extra bases ... J.D. Martinez has seven home runs and 15 RBI in his last 23 games, scoring 16 runs in that time ... In 14 games beginning June 23, Mookie Betts is batting .316/.406/.491 (18-for-57, 19 R, five doubles, a triple, a home run, six RBI, 10 walks, two stolen bases). ... Trent Thornton has a 9.00 ERA in two starts against the Red Sox.

