Red Sox slug their way past Blue Jays

Though the Red Sox have struggled to hold their ground against teams with records of .500 or better, they have feasted on the lesser lights of the American League. That pattern continued — albeit somewhat uncomfortably — in a wobbly 10-8 victory over Toronto at Fenway Park that showcased a championship-caliber offense and a pitching staff that has yet to prove its worthiness for the postseason.

For a Red Sox club that had just concluded a three-game series against the Dodgers and mindful of a coming 14-game gauntlet against the Yankees and Rays, the arrival of the Blue Jays on Monday represented a potential buffer.

Advertisement

Through late June, the Red Sox struggled to deliver runs at the outset of games, resulting in the team typically playing from behind. Those struggles now seem like a distant memory. On Monday, the team erupted for a handful of runs in the bottom of the first before Trent Thornton had recorded his second out of the game, the 11th time in their last 14 contests that the Red Sox have scored in the first inning.

Mookie Betts, showing continued signs of emerging from his uneven start to the season, drilled a double off the scoreboard in left to jumpstart the offense and extend his hitting streak to seven games, a run in which he’s hitting .448/.486/.690 with six extra-base hits. After a pair of one-out walks, Andrew Benintendi lined a bases-loaded single to right to give the Red Sox a 1-0 advantage.

Rookie Michael Chavis then worked through a seven-pitch at-bat, spoiling a full-count Thornton fastball at the top of the zone and being rewarded for his foul ball by getting a mislocated 93 m.p.h. heater down the middle.

Chavis destroyed the pitch, his 421-foot rocket sailing out to center for his 16th homer of the year and his first career grand slam. The 16 homers for Chavis are the most by a Red Sox hitter in the first 73 games of his rookie season since 1966 (George Scott, 18).

Advertisement

Still, that 5-0 advantage briefly looked unstable on a night when Rick Porcello looked extremely vulnerable, his fastball often hovering around 88-91 m.p.h. The Red Sox starter allowed a pair of runs in the top of the second on a Billy McKinney homer into the home bullpen on a 90 m.p.h. meatball, and two more on a trio of hits (two singles and a Randal Grichuk double) in the third.

But after the Jays pecked their way back into a 5-4 game, the Red Sox erupted for another five runs in the third to break the game open against relievers Joe Biagini and Sam Gaviglio, all after Biagini had retired the first two batters of the inning. After a pair of walks sandwiched around a single, Rafael Devers delivered a two-run, two-out single to right, giving him an incredible 21 RBIs against the Blue Jays this year, three shy of the Red Sox single-season record against Toronto.

Xander Bogaerts, whose plate coverage sometimes seems to extend to the lefthanded batter’s box, stayed on a two-seamer off the plate and away and flipped it into center to increase the lead to 8-4. After another walk that loaded the bases and ended Gaviglio’s outing, Benintendi greeted Biagini by banging a fastball off the Wall in left for another pair of runs.

Advertisement

Given a six-run advantage, Porcello steadied. He employed a kitchen-sink mix of four- and two-seam fastballs, sliders, curveballs, and changeups, creating enough uncertainty to limit the Blue Jays going forward.

By the conclusion of his 112 pitches, Porcello had managed to deliver six credible if unspectacular innings – each out valuable to a bullpen in need of a reset after the Dodgers series — in which he allowed four runs on eight hits, walked none, and struck out two.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.