Red Sox can’t close deal in latest crushing loss

Down two entering the eighth, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez cracked back-to-back home runs to tie it, but the home team squandered multiple chances for a walkoff victory and baseball’s best team took advantage in the 12th, ultimately winning 7-4 in a game that ended at 12:40 a.m.

Instead, it was another stomach-churning loss in a season hardly lacking for them.

After a shaky start on Sunday evening, the Red Sox had every chance into Monday morning at Fenway Park to beat the Dodgers and claim a statement series victory coming out of the All-Star break.

At five hours, 40 minutes, it was just five minutes shy of Boston’s 17-inning loss in Minnesota last month, their longest game of the year. It dropped the Red Sox to 21-22 at Fenway Park this season.

The Red Sox bullpen tossed six shutout innings, allowing just three hits and two walks, until turning to Hector Velazquez in the 12th. He walked Joc Pederson to lead it off, then interfered with Cody Bellinger on his hard shot to first base, turning a likely out into two on.

An A.J. Pollock single loaded the bases and, after an infield fly, Max Muncy walked on five pitches to score the eventual winning run. Los Angeles (62-33) added two more on a single by Alex Verdugo — who threw out Rafael Devers at home in the fifth and whom Andrew Benintendi threw out to keep the game tied in the 11th — and a Russell Martin fielder’s choice.

Velazquez (1-4) threw just 20 of his 36 pitches for strikes. Prior to his appearance, Josh Taylor, Colten Brewer, Ryan Brasier, Brandon Workman, Matt Barnes, and Heath Hembree all threw scoreless innings in relief of David Price.

The Red Sox (50-43) had myriad chances to win it well before Velazquez was needed. Down 4-2 after Hyun-Jin Ryu — the All-Star Game starter for the National League — went seven innings, allowing eight hits against six strikeouts and a walk, Dave Roberts turned to his bullpen.

Five Pedro Baez pitches later, the game was tied 4-4. Bogaerts crushed a 1-1 offering off the shelf atop the Green Monster, and Martinez hit his first home run since June 30 into the Red Sox bullpen.

They were Boston’s fifth back-to-back home runs this season and their first at Fenway Park.

Brandon Workman struck out the side in the ninth to keep Fenway buzzing, but there would be no celebration for the home fans. Rafael Devers lined out and Bogaerts struck out against Kenley Jansen with runners on first and second in the ninth.

Vazquez drew a one-out walk in the 10th and caught the Dodgers napping to steal second with two out, but Jansen struck out Brock Holt.

The Sox loaded the bases in the 11th for Martinez despite Bradley Jr. running into an out at third following a leadoff double, but Dylan Floro got him to ground out. Former Sox reliever Joe Kelly cleaned up Floro’s leadoff walk in the 12th, fanning Holt and Bradley Jr. for just his third major-league save.

It was a fitting end to a much-hyped series that had left something to be desired before Sunday, opening with last year’s World Series opponents splitting two blowouts.

In the top of the first inning, Price walked Dodgers leadoff hitter Chris Taylor, then Bogaerts booted a grounder at shortstop, putting runners at first and second. Price responded by getting David Freese to strikeout and Bellinger to pop out, but Pollock homered just inside the Pesky Pole.

Luck didn’t work in the Sox’ favor on this one. The ball had an expected batting average of .030, coming off the bat at 91.5 miles per hour.

The Sox quickly answered with two. Mookie Betts singled off the Green Monster to lead it off. Two batters later, Bogaerts grounded to shortstop, but a shift left no one at second and Bogaerts beat out the throw to first in the confusion.

The shift would work to the Sox’ advantage again on yet another grounder to short from Benintendi. An errant throw by Taylor allowed two runs to score. The Sox had five hits in the inning, all singles, three not leaving the infield.

But that proved to be the only offense for the Sox during Price’s outing, which was finished after five innings thanks in large part to the Dodgers fouling off 31 of his 113 pitches. LA made it 4-2 in the fifth on a Pollock single through the left side.

Meanwhile, Ryu retired 11 straight batters until a Devers two-out single in the fifth that ultimately ended in Verdugo’s strike from left field.

The Red Sox made it exciting from there, but they once again failed to make it victorious.