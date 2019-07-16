Andrew Cashner can’t pick up Red Sox

The moves of recent days to trade for Andrew Cashner, designate Eduardo Nunez for assignment, and option both Ryan Brasier and Hector Velazquez to Triple A suggest that faith in track records or past contributions has given way to a need to win now. In a way, such moves represented an acknowledgment of a head-scratching 2019 season.

Just over halfway through the season, the Red Sox have transitioned from the season’s big picture to a far narrower view.

Over the forthcoming hours, Cora had an opportunity to watch the continuation of his team’s alternating steps on terra firma and a banana peel.

In his Red Sox debut, Cashner could not provide the sought-after stability sought by the Red Sox, as Boston fell to the Blue Jays at Fenway, 10-4.

Cashner, acquired to stabilize the back end of the Red Sox rotation on the strength of what he described as career-best command of a four-pitch mix, lacked the sharpness that typified his final five starts in Baltimore – a stretch in which he’d pitched at least six innings while allowing no more than five hits or one walk in any outing.

The righthander – dealing with both a nine-day layoff between starts and dealing with the adrenaline of his first start with a new team — struggled all game to hit his spots, and the Blue Jays capitalized.

The Red Sox took a 1-0 advantage in the first on Xander Bogaerts’s solo homer (his 21st long ball). The shot onto Lansdowne Street put the shortstop in the company of Ted Williams as the only Red Sox players ever with a hit, run, and RBI in eight straight games.

But Cashner returned the early tally with interest in the next half-frame.

Cashner hung a changeup to Teoscar Hernandez with two on and one out. As has often been the case in Boston, Hernandez’s eyes widened at the sight of the offering, which he drilled 441 feet to left-center for a 3-1 Blue Jays lead.

The homer was the seventh for Hernandez at Fenway, easily his most at any park as a visit. One inning later, a leadoff walk and a hit batter helped set the stage for a Justin Smoak RBI single that increased the Toronto lead to 4-1.

But the combination of an explosive Red Sox offense and an undistinguished Blue Jays pitching staff rendered the lead transient. The Sox rallied for three runs with two outs in the fifth inning.

Five straight batters reached after Toronto starter Jacob Waguespack retired the first two batters of the inning, punctuated by a two-run single by Mookie Betts and a game-tying single by Bogaerts.

Yet that momentum was quickly reversed, as Cashner allowed a solo homer to Smoak on a first-pitch curveball to open the sixth, giving the Blue Jays a 5-4 lead.

Freddy Galvis then singled, signaling the end of Cashner’s night. When Toronto eventually scored again with reliever Josh Taylor on the mound, Cashner concluded his Red Sox debut having allowed six runs (five earned — matching his total from his prior five starts combined) on eight hits and two walks.

In the sixth and seventh innings, the Red Sox put the tying runs on base with one out. But both times, the rallies fizzled.

In the sixth, after the Red Sox put runners on the corners, Michael Chavis fanned against righty Justin Shafer and pinch-hitter Sam Travis did the same against lefty Tim Mayza.

The following inning, with runners on first and second and one out, J.D. Martinez lined out to center and Andrew Benintendi popped to short, part of a 2-for-9 night with runners in scoring position for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox had one more shot at reasserting themselves, putting the tying run on first in the eighth. But pinch-hitter Marco Hernandez popped to shallow center, and the Blue Jays blew open the game in the ninth with four runs against Heath Hembree and Ryan Weber.

The Red Sox pitching staff now carries a 4.64 ERA, 17th in the majors.

At a time when the Red Sox have declared repeatedly the importance of each game, the loss to the 36-60 Blue Jays felt particularly consequential for a team whose postseason hopes have been built almost solely on the ability to crush the weakest teams on its schedule. While Toronto qualifies for such a designation, for a night, the Red Sox could not capitalize.

Their search for consistency — whether since the All-Star break (2-3), at Fenway (22-23), or overall (51-44) – continues.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.