Andrew Cashner’s debut just more of the same

The defending world champion Red Sox, owners of the highest payroll in baseball, continue to be a study in underachievement, messing with a patient fanbase (these folks applauded Chris Sale when he was pulled in the fifth Saturday!) that appears willing to tolerate almost anything in the interest of hope.

Little by little, the 2018 Red Sox championship wagon discards spare parts, lurching toward August with a firm hold on the seventh seed in a league that has only 10 teams actually trying to win games.

Fans stick with the Sox even when they play five-hour games and habitually spit the bit against good competition (Boston is 19-28 against teams with winning records). National commentators fall over themselves pumping the tires of the Red Sox every time the Olde Towne Team is featured on network TV.

Advertisement

Contrary to all the evidence, Boston baseball boss Dave Dombrowski says he has addressed the squad’s obvious pitching problems, like Kevin Bacon in “Animal House” insisting that “All is well.’’ We’re not supposed to notice that Nate Eovaldi — who was announced as the solution to the closer problem July 2 — is still at least a week away.

Dombrowski should have worked for Saul Goodman’s law firm.

As in, “s’all good, man.’’

Fortunately, the Red Sox get to play the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles 38 times every year. It is indeed a blessing. When you have a $240 million payroll, no matter how hard you try, it’s virtually impossible to play yourself out of wild-card consideration. The Jays and O’s will always be there to fall down in front of you.

When Dombrowski somehow pried Andrew Cashner from the cunning Orioles (28-65) last Saturday, Boston’s team builder was celebrated as the most astute baseball savant since Branch Rickey. Cashner got the ball Tuesday night against the moribund Jays and it was a big moment. Not since Daisuke Matsuzaka arrived from Japan has there been this much excitement for a Fenway mound debut. I had to double-check my press notes when I noticed that Cashner’s career won-loss record coming into this season was 46-79.

Advertisement

So what did we get? Another pedestrian stink bomb.

Bill Parcells once said, “You are what your record says you are,” and Cashner delivered on that low expectation. He allowed more traffic than the Southeast Expressway on a Friday afternoon.

He was the textbook definition of a No. 5 starter on a bad team. Catcher Christian Vazquez delivered the best remark before the game, noting, “He has a nice beard.’’

It’s not easy to lose to the 35-60 Blue Jays, but Cashner and the Red Sox did their best, digging a 4-1 hole. After the Sox rallied to tied the game at 4 in the fifth, Cashner surrendered a monster home run to Justin Smoak on the first pitch of the sixth inning. When Freddy Galvis followed with a single to left, Cashner was pulled in favor of Josh Taylor.

Cashner got the Sale applause from the Sweet Caroline crowd.

Final tally: five-plus innings, six runs, eight hits, two walks, two homers, one hit batsman, one strikeout reaching on a ball to the backstop, and 92 messy pitches.

Summary: Better than Hector Velazquez. A low bar indeed.

“He’s been giving his team a chance to win,’’ Sox manager Alex Cora said of Cashner before the game.

Advertisement

True statement. Cashner was an amazing 9-3 with the ridiculous Orioles this year.

But he was not sharp Tuesday. The Jays put two runners on base in the first, three in the second, and three more in the third. The immortal Teoscar Hernandez (.199) hit a three-run homer off Cashner in the second. Smoak (.211) drilled an RBI single in the third.

The Sox trailed, 6-4, going into the bottom of the sixth. Their best hope, as ever, was the low level of the competition.

How do you like your team, Sox fans?

“I’ve been saying all year that we’ve got to get better,’’ Cora said before the game. “We’d better get better now.’’

Where’s it been, we wonder?

“We’ll see flashes of the team,’’ admitted the manager. “And then it doesn’t happen for a few days. Overall, it’s been a weird season. You look at our numbers you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, great.’ I think we’re first in runs scored and on-base percentage and all this stuff and it’s like there’s more, we’ve got to be better in other aspects of the game.’’

Like pitching.

Sale, the gun-slinging ace lefty who almost never wins a game, gets the ball Thursday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. On the books for $30 million for each of the next five years, the 3-9 Sale will be trying to win his first Fenway since July 11, 2018.

It’s like what Andy said to Red in “The Shawshank Redemption.’’

Advertisement

Time for the 2019 Red Sox to get busy living or get busy dying.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at dshaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.