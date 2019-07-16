Benches clear in Yankees-Rays game

NEW YORK — Benches cleared but no punches were thrown following a shouting match between Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia and Tampa Bay Rays hitter Avisail Garcia during a game Tuesday night.

Sabathia struck out Garcia looking to strand two runners in the sixth inning. Sabathia appeared to say something to Garcia as he walked off the mound, and a surprised Garcia looked up and raised his arms. Sabathia kept jawing from a distance and pointed at Garcia, who began yelling back.

Shortstop Didi Gregorius ran in to hold Sabathia back, and both benches and bullpens cleared. Gregorius led a fired-up Sabathia back to the dugout, and both teams dispersed shortly after.