Game 95: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/93.7 WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Waguespack: Benintendi 0-3, Martinez 0-3, Vazquez 2-3, Betts 1-2, Bogaerts 0-2, Bradley Jr. 0-2, Chavis 1-2, Devers 1-2, Holt 1-2.

Blue Jays vs. Cashner: Galvis 3-24, Smoak 3-21, Grichuk 3-14, Brury 2-8, Jansen 1-8, Hernandez 1-7, Gurriel Jr. 1-5, Urena 1-4, Biggio 1-3, Guerrero Jr. 1-3, McKinney0-3, Sogard 0-3, Tellez 0-2, Alford 0-2, Maile 1-2, Hudson 0-1.

Stat of the Day: The Red Sox are averaging 7.6 runs per game in 12 games beginning June 29 (91 total runs).

Notes: Cashner has given up one run over 14 innings in his last two starts. ... Rafael Devers has a career-high-tying 66 RBI in 91 games this season. It took 121 games for him to reach that total last season. ... Michael Chavis leads American League rookies with 52 RBI ... Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 72 RBI, and has 14 RBI during his current seven-game hitting streak (.414/12-for-29) and 21 RBI in his last 13 games.. ... Waguespack was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo for tonight’s start. He faced the Red Sox in his last big league outing and picked up the win on July 3, allowing three runs off six hits while striking out four in five innings.

Song of the Day: “Arrival” by ABBA

