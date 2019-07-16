Red Sox send Ryan Brasier to Pawtucket, call up Darwinzon Hernandez
The Red Sox have sent righthanded reliever Ryan Brasier to Triple A Pawtucket, and called up lefthander Darwinzon Hernandez. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.
After serving as a valuable contributor to the bullpen in the Red Sox’ run to the 2018 World Series, Brasier, 31, has posted a 4.24 ERA (19 earned runs in 40⅓ innings pitched) with seven saves in 44 relief appearances this season.
Hernandez, 22, made his major league debut this season and has appeared in two games (one start) over three stints with the Red Sox. He has recorded 11 strikeouts in only 5⅓ innings at the major league level. In 17 appearances (12 starts) between Double A Portland and Pawtucket, he is 2-6 with a 5.02 ERA, a .206 opponent batting average, and 12.40 strikeouts per nine innings.
