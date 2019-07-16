Red Sox send Ryan Brasier to Pawtucket, call up Darwinzon Hernandez

The Red Sox have sent righthanded reliever Ryan Brasier to Triple A Pawtucket, and called up lefthander Darwinzon Hernandez. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

After serving as a valuable contributor to the bullpen in the Red Sox’ run to the 2018 World Series, Brasier, 31, has posted a 4.24 ERA (19 earned runs in 40⅓ innings pitched) with seven saves in 44 relief appearances this season.