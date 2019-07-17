David Price ‘shocked’ that confrontation with Dennis Eckersley resurfaced

In July 2017, the Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy reported that Price had called out Eckersley on the team plane after the 64-year-old Hall of Famer said, “Yuck,” in response to lefty Eduardo Rodriguez’s stat line. According to Shaughnessy, Price shouted, ‘Here he is — the greatest pitcher who ever lived! This game is easy for him!’ as Eckersley made his way down the aisle, and followed that up with, “Get the [expletive] out of here!” when Eckersley tried to respond.

“That was two years ago,” Price told reporters in the clubhouse Wednesday afternoon. “Two years. Close to 800 days. Come on, dude.”

Red Sox starter David Price says he is “shocked” that his 2017 confrontation with NESN broadcaster Dennis Eckersley keeps resurfacing.

Price has since said on multiple occasions that he wishes he handled the situation differently — something he once again reiterated Wednesday afternoon. According to Price, the pair had a meeting scheduled to address the matter in 2017, but Eckersley never showed.

“He backed out,” Price said. “I was going to tell him, ‘I apologize. I didn’t handle it the right way.’ But it continues to come up. There’s no reason for it. Honestly, I just think it’s trash.”

What bothers Price the most is that Eckersley has voiced interest in moving on and, though he hasn’t yet talked to Price face-to-face, still discusses the matter in interviews. Most recently, Eckersley told the Globe’s Chad Finn that he doesn’t plan on saying “a word” to Price.

“He says he wants to move on,” Price said. “But he continues to go on the radio or do interviews about it. If you want to move on, move on. We’re two men. We can meet. Ain’t nothing going to happen. I yelled at you. I’m sure everybody in here has been yelled at.”

Price said if Eckersley ever does want to meet, he will apologize.

“I’ve already tried to reach out to him,” he said. “If he wants to meet, we can meet.”