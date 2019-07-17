Game 96: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/93.7 WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Sanchez: Bogaerts 10-37, Betts 7-29, Bradley Jr. 5-18, Benintendi 5-18, Martinez 6-21, Holt 3-16, Devers 2-14, Vazquez 2-11, Leon 0-8, Hernandez 1-5, Chavis 0-2.

Blue Jays vs. Rodriguez: Smoak 4-17, Grichuk 3-13, Hernandez 3-12, Gurriel Jr. 4-9, Maile 1-8, Galvis 1-4, Davis 1-3, Guerrero Jr. 2-3, Tellez 2-3, Drury 0-1, Jansen 0-2, McGuire 0-2, McKinney 0-2, Urena 0-2.

Stat of the Day: Rodriguez is 4-1 with a 3.95 ERA in nine home starts this year.

Notes: Rodriguez is 3-4 with a 4.80 ERA in 13 career games vs. Toronto. ... Brock Holt is batting .395 (18-for-44) over his last 16 games, collecting at least one hit in 13 of them. ... Michael Chavis leads American League rookies with 41 runs ... Xander Bogaerts has homered in 4 of his last 5 games, and 5 of his last 7. .... Mookie Betts has scored at least one run in each of his last 11 games, the longest streak by a Red Sox player since Kevin Youkilis in 2006. .... Sanchez has lost nine straight. He has allowed six runs over his last 10 innings with seven strikeouts.

Advertisement

Song of the Day: “Blessed Are the Believers” by Anne Murray

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.