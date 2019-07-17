Red-hot Rafael Devers carries Red Sox to victory

“It’s fun,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game on watching Devers. “Quality at-bat after quality at-bat. Hard contact. He stuck with the process as far as staying in the zone. He’s started hitting the ball in the air and now we see this.”

Rafael Devers drove in four runs and starter Eduardo Rodriguez pitched solidly into the seventh inning as the Red Sox held off the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-4, Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

The Blue Jays have been a pain in the Red Sox’ side this season. A team whose offensive youth has resulted in some gray hair when it comes to the Sox pitching staff. Entering Wednesday, the Blue Jays had scored 88 runs in 14 games against the Sox. They launched 25 homers in that span, too, and sported an .845 OPS. On Tuesday evening, they even put up 10 runs in yet another Sox loss.

“This is a team [Toronto] that for some reason they put together good at-bats against us,” Cora said before Wednesday night’s matchup.

Advertisement

Lefthander Rodriguez (11-4) helped right that ship, putting in a solid efford before turning it over to a shaky bullpen that held off the lowly Blue Jays (36-61).

“For me it’s just go up there and go as deep give innings,” Rodriguez said. “That’s my goal all the time. I felt good. I was using my pitches pretty good.”

In his May 21 outing against the Blue Jays, Rodriguez got knocked around for six earned runs in just five innings and the Red Sox lost, 10-3. But that was then. In his last four outings Rodriguez has yielded only six runs in 23⅔ innings.

The offense got going in the second inning when Brock Holt’s two-out single drove in Andrew Benintendi to give Boston a 1-0 lead.

Advertisement

Holt entered the game hitting a major league-leading .381 since being reinstated from the IL on May 27.

Teoscar Hernandez pulled the Blue Jays even with a solo home run (his first of two in the game) in the third before the red-hot Devers took over for Boston.

Devers hit a 387-foot homer — his 18th of the season — to left in the third, added a two-run double in the fourth, then slapped a run-scoring single to right-center in the eight for a key insurance run.

Rodriguez was lifted with the lead in the seventh with two on and one out.

Matt Barnes came on and pitched out of trouble in the seventh, striking out two.

Josh Taylor was ineffective in the eighth, giving up a long solo homer to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before being relieved by Brandon Workman.

“I do feel that come tomorrow, win the series and move on and everything is going to settle down,” Cora said. “We have some power arms in the bullpen. Brandon Workman is a huge part of what we’re doing. Matt Barnes seems like he’s getting confidence again. It’s just a matter of keep getting quality starts from our starters.”

Workman did earn the save, but he needed 45 pitches over 1⅔ innings before striking out Randal Grichuk on a pitch in the dirt with the tying run on second base in the ninth.

Moving forward Boston will face Toronto for a day game Thursday before traveling to Baltimore for a weekend series against the last-place Orioles.