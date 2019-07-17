Alex Cora steps up to bat for native Puerto Rico

Other players of Puerto Rican descent, including 20-year major-leaguer Carlos Beltran, Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, also have expressed their dismay.

And after recent events in his native Puerto Rico, Cora on Wednesday strongly called for Ricardo Rossello to step down as governor after leaked texts exposed Rossello’s offensive remarks toward political and public officials.

“We’ve been very loud and clear today,” Cora said before Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. “As a whole we’re very upset and very mad at what’s going on. Today in the morning I said it. I voiced my opinion about it and I think it’s time to make a change.

Advertisement

“It’s something that I’ve been very consistent about, using my platform the right way. It’s not easy sometimes. I’m the manager of the Boston Red Sox, but I know who I represent.”

Cora, who wore a blue T-shirt with a Puerto Rican flag across the chest, said that speaking out felt right.

“I’ve always said that I’m the manager of the Red Sox. That’s my main goal,” Cora said. “But there’s other stuff that comes with the territory. I’m a minority. I’m from Puerto Rico and I represent them. The same way I did it last year, whenever I have the chance to voice my opinion, I’ll do it. Some people like it, some people don’t, but it comes with who I am, my principles, and the way I was taught since I was a little kid.

“Sometimes it’s uncomfortable. A few months ago was tough [electing not to go to the White House as part of the team’s World Series celebration]. But at the same time, at this moment, it’s the right thing to do, and I have to voice my opinion. I’m with my people back home. Hopefully we can accomplish what we want to.”

Advertisement

. . .

Lefthander Brian Johnson threw 25 pitches in a simulated game Wednesday as he continues to work back into shape after going on the 10-day injured list on June 29 for a non-baseball related medical matter.

Johnson said he felt good and is hoping for a rehab stint in the minors sometime next week.

Meanwhile, first baseman Mitch Moreland (10-day IL, quadriceps) got two at-bats against Johnson and is scheduled to play Friday in Pawtucket.

. . .

After Chris Sale gave up five runs on seven hits in just 4⅔ innings in a loss against the Dodgers on Saturday night, Cora said that it was on him and his coaching staff to help straighten out the ace lefthander.

Sale threw his standard bullpen session Tuesday and is set to start Thursday’s 1:05 p.m. series finale against the Blue Jays.

“It went well,” Cora said on Sale’s bullpen session. “I had some conversations with [pitching coach] Dana LeVangie and [bullpen coach Craig Bjornson] and he’s healthy and we’ll make some adjustments and go from there.

“The goal is to make adjustments. [Toronto] is a team that for some reason puts together good at-bats against us. For as bad as it was [against the Dodgers], we were one or two pitches from getting out of it. That’s the way I see it. Although it doesn’t look great, I’m still positive he can turn it around.”

Advertisement

Sale gave up five runs on nine hits (including three home runs) in a 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays in Toronto on July 3.

. . .

The Red Sox decision to designate veteran infielder Eduardo Nunez for assignment earlier this week wasn’t shocking, given that he was hitting just .228 with a .548 OPS in 174 plate appearances. Nunez, though, was a clubhouse favorite and a key contributor for the 2018 World Series champions. He bid farewell to fans via Twitter.

“Thank you to Red Sox Nation and my teammates for your support over the past few years,” Nunez wrote. “I’m honored to share the experience of being a World Series Champion with you and to have created friendships that will last a lifetime. To the best fans in baseball, thank you!”