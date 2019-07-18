Angels’ Noe Ramirez suspended 3 games for hitting Astros’ Jake Marisnick

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Noe Ramirez was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount Wednesday for throwing a pitch in the area of Houston outfielder Jake Marisnick’s head, and Angels manager Brad Ausmus was suspended a game and fined. Marisnick was playing his first game against Los Angeles since his violent home plate collision with catcher Jonathan Lucroy . Ramirez drilled Marisnick between the shoulder blades with a 1-1 pitch in the sixth inning of the Angels’ 7-2 home victory Tuesday . . . Philadelphia Phillies closer Hector Neris was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of David Freese of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning of the Phillies’ 9-8 home victory Tuesday. The Phillies also placed veteran outfielder Jay Bruce on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique.

Former Auburn assistant basketball coach and NBA star Chuck Person avoided prison in a bribery scandal that has touched some of the biggest schools in college basketball. Person was sentenced to 200 hours of community service during his two years of supervised probation. New York Judge Loretta A. Preska said “no purpose would be served by incarceration.” Person, who was in financial trouble at the time, accepted $91,500 in bribes to parlay his relationships with top players to steer them to a financial adviser, federal prosecutors said. The adviser, however, was working as a government cooperator . . . Next month, more than 50,000 former college athletes will begin collecting portions of a $208 million class-action settlement paid by the NCAA. It is part of a case that challenged the association's caps on compensation. Hagens Berman, the law firm representing the plaintiffs, says 53,748 Bowl Subdivision football players and Division I men's and women's basketball players who competed between 2010 to 2017 are eligible to receive compensation ranging from $5,000 to $7,500 for those who competed for four years.

Miscellany

Falcons, LB Jones agree to extension

The Atlanta Falcons agreed to a four-year, $57 million contract extension with linebacker Deion Jones. The deal includes $34 million in guaranteed salary. Jones missed most of last season with a broken right foot. He is expected to be ready when the team opens training camp on Monday . . . Tour de France debutant Caleb Ewan sprinted to victory on Stage 11 of the cycling race as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the leader’s yellow jersey in Toulouse a day before the race enters high mountains . . . Thirteen-year-old Chinese diver Chen Yuxi won the women’s 10-meter platform final at the world swimming championships in Gwangju, South Korea, and received two perfect marks for her third drive. Another 13-year-old Chinese diver, Lu Wei, won silver and American Delaney Schnell was third. Germany won the mixed 5-kilometer open water team relay in a close finish over Italy and the United States . . . Canadian golfers Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp shot a 5-under-par 65 in alternate-shot play to take the first-round lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Mich, the LPGA Tour’s first-year team event . . . Forward J.T. Compher signs a four-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche. The 24-year-old scored 16 goals last season. He also had four goals and two assists in the playoffs.