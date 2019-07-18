Game 97: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/93.7 WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Pannone: Devers 1-3, Betts 0-1, Bogaerts 1-2, Bradley Jr. 0-2, Chavis 0-2, Holt 0-2, Leon 0-2, Martinez 2-2, Vazquez 0-2.

Blue Jays vs. Sale: Smoak 7-28, Grichuk 6-15, Gurriel Jr. 3-15, Hernandez 2-11, Galvis 6-13, Brury 2-9, Jansen 2-8, Sogard 2-7, Guerrero Jr. 1-6, Maile 2-6, McKinney 2-4, Urena 0-3, Alford 0-3, Biggio 0-3, Tellez 2-3.

Stat of the Day: Sale will try to win at Fenway Park for the first time since July 11, 2018.

Notes: Sale has given up five runs in each of his last three starts. ... The Sox have homered in 16 of their last 17 games (29 total home runs). ... Mookie Betts has scored in 12 consecutive games (18 runs), the longest streak by a Red Sox since Nomar Garciaparra in June 1998 (12) ... Since returning from the IL on May 27, Brock Holt has a .396 AVG and .429 OBP (33 games, 40-for-101, 21 runs, seven doubles, one triple, one home run, 17 RBI, HBP, seven walks, and three sacrifice flies).. .... Pannone allowed four runs with four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Red Sox on July 4. .... This is the finale of a four-game series. The Sox then head out of town for a six-game road trip at Baltimore and Tampa Bay.

