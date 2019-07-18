NASCAR drivers get in gear at Fenway Park

“I do get a little nervous because I never know what to do when I get up there,” said Stenhouse, who has thrown first pitches at minor league games. “Do you do a full windup? Do you just throw it nonchalantly up there?”

So, another 33-minute delay — thanks to Wednesday evening thunderstorms — didn’t matter much. He was anxious either way, despite playing baseball growing up.

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had waited more than a decade for a chance to throw out a first pitch at Fenway Park.

At the end of the day, it didn’t matter. Stenhouse has already delivered a strike as a member of the Roush Fenway Racing team, which Red Sox owner John W. Henry co-owns alongside Jack Roush. Henry’s ownership in the Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, and Roush Fenway Racing allows a unique experience for team drivers Stenhouse and Ryan Newman, who attended the Red Sox-Blue Jays game. Henry also owns the Globe.

The duo will compete this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Advertisement

Stenhouse, who drives the No. 17 Ford Mustang, has spent more than a decade as a driver for Roush Fenway, while Newman joined this year.

“To have a connection and understand [John Henry’s] influence on sports in general, ball sports as well as racing, to just be part of that family is pretty cool,” Newman said.

Newman, who drives the No. 6 Ford Mustang, said he has only spoken with Henry once, but he’s already enjoying the unique experience.

On Wednesday, Newman said he felt like a champion wearing a Red Sox jersey while throwing out the first pitch.

“I never ever proclaim to be a big baseball fan,” Newman said. “But it is just cool to see things like [Fenway Park] that are staples of history. Not just sports but history in general.”

Advertisement

Stenhouse said he enjoys visiting Boston, even though the NASCAR series will make just one visit to NHMS this year. New Hampshire Motor Speedway only plays host to one race per year after originally holding two, and the Red Sox are not always in town when the drivers arrive.

“The duck boat tour is always fun,” he said. “It’s actually been a while since we have done that. Normally, we would just come in and come to a couple games, have some meetings, eat some good food. That’s really about it. I just really enjoy walking around town.”

Returning to Fenway also stokes his competitive spirit.

“It always gives you a sense of pride when you watch them win the World Series,” Stenhouse said. “Even though we aren’t really a part of it, it is cool to be associated with them. Makes you want to keeping winning for them and keep adding trophies to the trophy case.”

Newman, an Indiana native, was making his first visit to Boston.

“I told him to make sure he is paying attention to his GPS when he is going under the tunnels because it will just stop at some points giving you directions,” Stenhouse said.

Said Newman, “This is kind of new to me, but I don’t mind it.”