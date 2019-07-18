Chris Sale finds measure of control in fluctuating season

Yet in the subsequent five days, the Red Sox rallied around the lefthander. A bullpen session on Tuesday was observed by seemingly anyone with a loose affiliation with the pitching staff. And as much as Sale’s message of disappointment had been consistent, the counter-theme provided by those around him proved equally reliable.

For most of 2019, Chris Sale has been left to repeat the same mantra: He is amidst a season of unrivaled frustration in his pitching career. His first start of the second half, in which he couldn’t find anything against the Dodgers in an 11-2 loss, sent off alarm bells.

“We expect this guy to dominate again,” manager Alex Cora said on Thursday morning. “It starts today. We worked throughout the week. We’ll roll with him. He’s very important to what we’re trying to accomplish. We believe in this guy.”

On Thursday afternoon, against a Blue Jays team that repeatedly had taken Sale’s lunch money this season (0-2 with a 7.98 ERA in three starts), Sale delivered one of his most satisfying — and commanding — performances of 2019. The lefthander struck out 12 Blue Jays hitters over six shutout innings in a 5-0 Red Sox win, the third in the four-game series at Fenway.

Saleclaimed his first win at Fenway Park since last July 11, ending a record-setting stretch of 13 straight winless home starts in the regular season, spanning 375 days.

Sale struggled to locate his four-seam fastball early in the game and lacked power on the pitch, mostly working at 90-92 miles per hour through the early innings. But his slider and changeup both proved both precise and devastating from the first pitch of the game, and Sale — in tandem with catcher Sandy Leon — employed his weaponry accordingly. In the first two innings, he threw just 9-of-18 four-seamers for strikes (50 percent) but rang up strikes on 18-of-19 (95 percent) sliders, changeups, and two-seamers.

The brilliance of his off-speed pitches forced the Blue Jays — who’d successfully hunted glove-side fastballs the previous time they’d seen Sale in early July — to start looking for anything but the fastball. Once that happened, Sale started attacking the strike zone with his four-seamer, reaching back for extra in recording a pair of strikeouts on 96 mph four-seamers (Cavan Biggio looking, Freddy Galvis swinging) to strand a pair of runners in the fifth inning and preserve what had been, to that point, a scoreless tie.

Finally, and atypically, the Red Sox erupted in support of Sale in the bottom of the fifth. After the team had been shut down through four innings by Rhode Island native Thomas Pannone, Sam Travis kickstarted a rally with a one-out double to left and sprinted home with the first run of the game on Sandy Leon’s single to center.

Mookie Betts then worked a walk, and continued his leisurely perambulation all the way home when Rafael Devers drilled a Pannone 88 m.p.h. fastball to the back of the Red Sox bullpen for his 19th homer of the year, a three-run shot.

The homer represented a milestone for both Devers and Betts. For Devers, it was his 50th career homer — arriving in his 273rd career game, making him the fifth-fastest Red Sox player to that milestone, behind only Tony Conigliaro, Nomar Garciaparra, Ted Williams, and Carlton Fisk.

For Betts, the run gave him 13 consecutive contests in which he’d crossed the plate, tied with Williams for the longest such streak in team history. Betts later added to his ongoing midyear surge by blasting a solo homer in the seventh off of reliever Derek Law. Betts (2-for-3, walk, homer) now has a 10-game hitting streak in which he’s posting a .463/.510/.854 line.

Beyond those individual milestones, that offensive outburst represented a rarity with Sale on the mound. Thursday marked just the third time in 20 starts this year that the Sox had given the lefthander at least four runs of support.

Sale finished the day with six shutout innings, allowing two hits (both singles) and two walks while striking out 12. The outing marked the 11th time this year he’d struck out at least 10 batters — tied with Gerrit Cole for the most double-digit punchout games in the majors this year. Sale elicited 20 swings-and-misses in his outing, the sixth time this year that he’d reached such a number; all other Sox pitchers combined have just two outings of 20 or more swings-and-misses this season.

After 101 pitches from Sale and armed with a sizable lead, Cora turned to the bullpen in the seventh inning. Marcus Walden rewarded that decision with two scoreless innings, navigated in a tidy 23 pitches. Darwinzon Hernandez followed with an overwhelming ninth inning – two strikeouts and a groundout while topping out at 98 mph – to conclude the fifth Red Sox shutout victory of the season.

The Red Sox thus left for Baltimore after a 4-3 homestand to open the second half – far from dominant, but the team’s first homestand with a winning record since May.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.