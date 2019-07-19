Game 98: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/93.7 WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Means: Betts 2-9, Devers 2-10, Martinez 2-7, Bogaerts 3-7, Vazquez 2-8, Chavis 1-5, Benintendi 2-4, Bradley Jr. 1-4, Hernandez 0-2, Leon 0-2.

Orioles vs. Price: Davis 11-45, Mancini 5-19, Villar 3-18, Nunez 2-8, Mullins 1-6, Alberto 0-6, Wynns, 1-3, Martin 1-2, Wilkerson 0-2.

Stat of the Day: Sale will try to win at Fenway Park for the first time since July 11, 2018.

Notes: The Red Sox begin a six-game road trip with a three-game series at Camden Yards, before moving on for a three-game series at Tampa Bay. ... The Sox are 7-3 against the Oriles this season. ... Mookie Betts has tied Ted Williams’ franchise record from 1946 for most consecutive games with a run scored in a single season (13) ... Xander Bogaerts is batting .475 (17-for-38) during his current 10-game hitting streak (10 R, 3 2B, 5 HR, 16 RBI, 4 BB). .... Means struggled in his last start, allowing six earned runs to the Rays . .... This is the finale of a four-game series. The Sox then head out of town for a six-game road trip at Baltimore and Tampa Bay.

Saturday’s pitching matchup: RHP Rick Porcello (7-7, 5.37 ERA) vs. RHP Tom Eshelman (0-1, 5.06 ERA)

Sunday’s pitching matchup: RHP Andrew Cashner ( 9-4, 4.09 ERA) vs. RHP Asher Wojciechowski (0-3, 5.74 ERA)

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.