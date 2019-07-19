Orioles knock around David Price, pound Red Sox

For all nine innings, he sat in the press box at Camden Yards and watched his team play the Orioles.

The Red Sox lost, 11-2, and the game appeared out of reach by the end of the fourth inning.

Manager Alex Cora talked about being prudent with giving players days off because of the heat. He gave Betts a rest in right, starting him at DH. Michael Chavis got the start at second and Christian Vazquez played first. But with the Sox playing for their playoff lives now, there might not be much rest left for his regulars.

In the bottom of the first, David Price allowed a three-run homer on a fastball he left up in the zone to Anthony Santander, which gave the Orioles a quick 3-0 lead.

In the second, Sam Travis hit a two-run shot to cut the deficit to 3-2, but after that it was all Orioles.

Richie Martin tripled to right field in the second, but an error by right fielder J.D. Martinez, who was out there in place of Betts, allowed Martin to score.

Two innings later, Keon Broxton hit a two-run homer to left on a Price changeup. Price’s night was finished after he struck out Trey Mancini to end the frame. Price (7-3) finished his night at 88 pitches, allowing six earned runs. It was only the third time in 18 starts that Price hadn’t pitched at least five innings.

Yet the pitch count proved to be the most glaring problem for Price. He’s certainly been the Red Sox’ best starter, but recently said that he hasn’t finished off batters the way in which he’s capable, often having to go through long at-bats.

In his loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers last Sunday, for instance, Price threw 113 pitches and had to be taken out after the fifth inning. He threw 21 pitches Friday in just the first inning and was at 59 pitches by the end of the third.

The Sox — who don’t have an off day until July 29 — had to go to their bullpen, calling on Colten Brewer and Ryan Weber, who combined to allow five more runs.

The Sox offense couldn’t put anything together either.

After Travis’s homer in the second, their next hit didn’t come until the fifth on a Chavis single. The Red Sox were also 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. By the seventh, the game was out of reach and the Orioles tacked on three runs, one of which came on a costly Chavis error at second.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.