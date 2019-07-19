As son of an umpire, Red Sox’ Thad Ward focuses on throwing strikes

As a kid, Ward had served as a bat boy for the Red Sox in a spring training game. Yet while the detail offered a great piece of a back story for a potential Sox selection, another part of Ward’s upbringing had played a more significant role in his development into a Red Sox target.

When the Red Sox took Thad Ward out of the University of Central Florida in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, the righthander offered immediate fascination that had little to do with his playing career. When area scout Stephen Hargett talked with Ward about his upbringing in Fort Myers, he came across a particularly unusual detail.

Advertisement

Ward’s father Steve loved the game, and worked as an umpire in both Rookie Level Gulf Coast League and spring training games. Thad Ward was thus raised with an awareness of the importance of the strike zone — and of pitcher/umpire dynamics that would work to his benefit if he worked with pitches inside of it.

“Umpires love guys who throw strikes and work fast. They want to go in, call a good game, and get out. I’ve tried my best to give an opportunity for that,” said Thad Ward. “But most of my strike-throwing is because I want contact, I want the ball in play and to let my defense work.”

Ward had been difficult to scout at UCF. In an early scrimmage, there was construction behind the plate at John Euliano Park. Without benefit of the best vantage point for watching Knights pitchers, most scouts had opted to head to other Florida colleges. But Hargett stuck with UCF and was rewarded when pitching coach Justin Parker invited the scout to the bullpen to watch Ward throw.

“He threw great,” said Hargett, who observed impressive movement and command of a low-90s sinker that he used along with a good slider that showed swing-and-miss potential.

Advertisement

While his interest was piqued, Hargett and the Red Sox crosscheckers would need to see Ward throw in games in the spring to make him an early-round consideration. And because Ward spent most of his time pitching out of the bullpen — he made 17 of his 22 appearances as a UCF junior out of the bullpen — his appearances didn’t follow a typical schedule.

“You just didn’t know what day they’d use him,” said Hargett. “He was tough to see. He wasn’t penciled in as the Friday guy. He might go in relief on Friday or throw in relief on Sunday. He wasn’t the typical Friday night starter that you’re running in there to see.”

Yet enough members of the Red Sox scouting department — including pitching crosschecker Chris Mears and regional crosschecker Fred Petersen — saw enough in the lean, 6-foot-2-inch righthander to consider him intriguing, particularly after he held hitters to a .203 average while striking out 11.9 batters per nine innings.

Even so, expectations were somewhat measured, particularly given that he chiefly leaned on two pitches in college — and, more particularly, a two-pitch combination that is rarely a successful foundation for a big league starter in today’s game.

“Honestly, I thought he was a reliever,” admitted Hargett.

Yet even if the bullpen might be his eventual destination, the scouting and player development departments agreed to give Ward a chance to start once he entered pro ball.

Advertisement

“We were intrigued enough by his stuff to give it a shot,” said pitching coordinator Dave Bush. “The starter is still more valuable. There’s a lot of value to relief right now and the game is trending that way, but the ability to develop a starter is still enormously valuable. We wanted to give him a chance at that.”

And Ward has defied expectations by thriving in that role this year, his first full pro season with the Red Sox. He’s worked to refine two pitches — the curveball and changeup — that he rarely used in college, but more importantly, after a conversation with fellow Red Sox minor leaguer Matthew Kent this spring, he started to develop a cutter. The pitch has been used to great effect.

“I was able to pick up on it really well. It’s kind of a natural pitch for me. Differentiating between the cutter and slider wasn’t very difficult for me,” said Ward. “The cutter is more of a contact pitch that I like to use. It’s forcing action early, getting weak contact, essentially playing off the sinker. I have two different fastballs moving in two different directions off of the same tunnel. I use that to force a lot of early-count contact, a lot of weak contact.”

Meanwhile, Ward describes the slider as his best pitch, one that he can command both in and out of the strike zone. In combination with an introduction to a starting pitcher’s professional strength program that has helped Ward’s velocity tick up — he’s holding 93-94 m.p.h. in most starts and has topped out at 96 with a sinker that is a bad contact rather than a swing-and-miss pitch — Ward has emerged as a legitimate starting pitching prospect.

Advertisement

In 18 starts this year – 13 in Single A Greenville and then five more following a promotion to High A Salem — Ward is 6-3 with a 1.98 ERA, 11.0 strikeouts, 3.5 walks, and 0.3 homers per nine innings. His willingness to attack the strike zone has allowed him to work deeper into games than most first-year starters, with Ward having logged at least six innings eight times this year and at least seven on three occasions, an anomaly at the lower levels. Of the balls put in play against him, 48 percent have been groundballs.

“I mimic my pitching style a little bit after how Rick Porcello pitches,” said Ward, who said that he is increasingly incorporating his curveball and changeup into his mix to establish a more diverse array of options with which to attack opposing hitters.

As he continues his success, Ward’s history as a bat boy is receding to footnote status, an interesting detail of a pitcher whose performance suggests a chance to travel a very different path to the big leagues.

“I love that story. But that’s not exactly what I want to be remembered by,” said Ward. “I want to make a name for myself. I want my baseball story to be more about how I played and what my character was like, for being a good person, rather than being a bat boy for the Red Sox.”

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.