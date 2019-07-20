Game 99: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

TV/Radio: NESN/93.7 WEEI-FM

Red Sox vs. Eshelman: No history

Orioles vs. Porcello: Davis 11-52, Tumbo 12-40, Mancini 4-9, Nunez 1-5, Severino 1-5, Sisco 1-3, Villar 1-3, Ruiz 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-2

Stat of the Day: Mookie Betts, a career .302 hitter at Camden Yards, is hitting just .261 there this season.

Notes: Friday night’s loss was the 19th time in 98 games this season that the Red Sox have been held to two runs or less ... Eshelman made his MLB debut on July 1, pitching five innings and allowing two runs on six hits in a 6-3 loss to the Rays. He received a no-decision ... Betts’s hitting streak is now at 11 games. He’s hitting .377 over that stretch ... The Red Sox are 7-4 against the Orioles this season ... Porcello is 3-5 with a 4.38 ERA in 10 career starts at Camden Yards.

Song of the Day: “Walking on the Moon” by The Police

