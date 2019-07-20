Jackie Bradley Jr. powers Red Sox in rout of Orioles

The Red Sox put up four runs in the second inning on a single by Christian Vazquez that scored J.D. Martinez and a three-run homer by Bradley that scored Andrew Benintendi and Vazquez. But there’s always one inning or pitch this season that turns a good outing into a bad one for Porcello.

Jackie Bradley Jr. powered a convincing 16-6 rout of the Orioles, highlighting a 17-hit attack by going 2 for 5 with 6 RBIs and clubbing two of the team’s five home runs on the night. Rafael Devers, Mookie Betts and Sandy Leon also homered for the Sox.

BALTIMORE — The Red Sox came out the gate swinging Saturday evening against the Baltimore Orioles.

You saw it in his start against the Detroit Tigers recently. He was cruising, yielding just two runs in his first five innings, but in that sixth, he surrendered an additional four runs to bring his earned-run total to six on the day.

He held what was supposed to be a comfortable lead Saturday, but in the third inning it imploded for the right-hander. Baltimore’s Trey Mancini doubled to score Richie Martin and Renato Nunez belted a three-run homer to pull the Orioles within one. Later on that inning, Chris Davis’ RBI single tied knotted the game, 5-5.

But the Sox offense was too powerful to let another game slip away.

Mookie Betts two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning put the Sox back on top, 7-5. Then Martinez doubled in two runs to increase the Sox lead to 9-5. Vazquez drove in another run and Bradley crushed another three-run home run to give the Sox eight runs in the inning and a convincing 13-5 lead.

Bradley, meanwhile, had six RBIs by the fourth and posted his first multi-homer game of the year and the fourth of his career.

The Sox tacked on three more runs the following inning, increasing their lead to 16-5. It was the most runs the Sox scored all season. Their previous high was 15 against the Chicago White Sox.

Porcello surrendered another homer to Anthony Santander, which capped another underwhelming start for him. In five innings, he allowed six earned runs on 11 hits, inflating his ERA to 5.61 on the season.

Heath Hembree worked a scoreless sixth as did Darwinzon Hernandez. Hernandez walked Orioles’ Dwight Smith and then Santander singled. But Hernandez recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the frame.

Heading into the eighth inning, the Red Sox had recorded 15 hits and played seemingly clean baseball on the defensive side after being marred by sloppy play in Friday evening’s game.

The only moment of concern for the Red Sox came when Michael Chavis left the game in the fifth with back spasms.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.