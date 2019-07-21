scorecardresearch
RED SOX AT ORIOLES | 1:05 P.M. (NESN)

Game 100: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,July 21, 2019, 10 minutes ago
Andrew Cashner took the loss in his Red Sox debut last Tuesday, pitching five innings and allowing five earned runs against the Blue Jays.
Andrew Cashner took the loss in his Red Sox debut last Tuesday, pitching five innings and allowing five earned runs against the Blue Jays.(Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Here are the lineups:

RED SOX (54-45)ORIOLES (30-67)
TBATBA
Pitching: RHP Andrew Cashner (9-4, 4.09)Pitching: RHP Asher Wojciechowski (0-3, 5.74)

Game time: 1:05 p.m.

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Wojciechowski: Benintendi 0-1, Betts 0-1, Bogaerts 0-1, Vazquez 0-1

Cashner vs. Orioles: Trumbo 4-20, Davis 2-8, Mancini 1-6, Ruiz 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-2, Severino 0-1

Stat of the Day: According to The Weather Channel, the temperature in Baltimore will be 97 degrees at first pitch with a “feels like” temperature of 110 degrees. According to the Globe’s Peter Abraham, the Red Sox haven’t played in 100-degree weather since 2011.

Notes: The 17 runs the Red Sox scored on Saturday were a season high ... Rafael Devers became the first Red Sox third baseman to hit 20 home runs in a season since Adrian Beltre in 2010 ... Cashner is 6-8 with a 4.49 ERA in 22 career starts at Camden Yards ... Former Oriole Mike Mussina gets inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame today. He played in Baltimore from 1991-2000. Over that stretch, he was 147-81 with 45 complete games, 15 shutouts, 1,535 strikeouts, and was a five-time All-Star ... The Red Sox begin a three-game series with the Rays Monday at Tropicana Field.

Song of the Day: “Smooth” by Carlos Santana feat. Rob Thomas

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com