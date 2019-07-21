Game 100: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

TV/radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Wojciechowski: Benintendi 0-1, Betts 0-1, Bogaerts 0-1, Vazquez 0-1

Cashner vs. Orioles: Trumbo 4-20, Davis 2-8, Mancini 1-6, Ruiz 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-2, Severino 0-1

Stat of the Day: According to The Weather Channel, the temperature in Baltimore will be 97 degrees at first pitch with a “feels like” temperature of 110 degrees. According to the Globe’s Peter Abraham, the Red Sox haven’t played in 100-degree weather since 2011.

Notes: The 17 runs the Red Sox scored on Saturday were a season high ... Rafael Devers became the first Red Sox third baseman to hit 20 home runs in a season since Adrian Beltre in 2010 ... Cashner is 6-8 with a 4.49 ERA in 22 career starts at Camden Yards ... Former Oriole Mike Mussina gets inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame today. He played in Baltimore from 1991-2000. Over that stretch, he was 147-81 with 45 complete games, 15 shutouts, 1,535 strikeouts, and was a five-time All-Star ... The Red Sox begin a three-game series with the Rays Monday at Tropicana Field.

Advertisement

Song of the Day: “Smooth” by Carlos Santana feat. Rob Thomas

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com