Red Sox wilt in dropping series to Orioles
BALTIMORE — Andrew Cashner dropped his second straight decision and the Orioles shut down the Red Sox, 5-0, on Sunday to take two of three in the series.
Cashner failed to impress yet again in what was his second outing with the Sox since being acquired from the Orioles on July 13. In six innings, he struck out seven but surrendered two homers to the Orioles’ Trey Mancini, yielding four earned runs in that span.
Meanwhile, Orioles starter Asher Wojciechowski took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, before Rafael Devers broke it up with a leadoff double off the right-center field wall.
Advertisement
Asher left the game with one out in the eighth and his overall line was impressive against the Sox. Devers had the only Sox hit and he struck out 10 without walking a batter.
The Red Sox will now head to Tampa to face the Rays for three games in the start of a stretch in which they will play the Rays and Yankees, the two teams ahead of them in the AL East East, for 14 straight games.
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.