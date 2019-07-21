Red Sox wilt in dropping series to Orioles

BALTIMORE — Andrew Cashner dropped his second straight decision and the Orioles shut down the Red Sox, 5-0, on Sunday to take two of three in the series.

Cashner failed to impress yet again in what was his second outing with the Sox since being acquired from the Orioles on July 13. In six innings, he struck out seven but surrendered two homers to the Orioles’ Trey Mancini, yielding four earned runs in that span.

Meanwhile, Orioles starter Asher Wojciechowski took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, before Rafael Devers broke it up with a leadoff double off the right-center field wall.