Game 101: A tough two-week stretch for Red Sox begins Monday vs. Rays

TV/radio: NESN, ESPN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Beeks: Benintendi 2-5, Betts 0-3, Bradley Jr. 0-5, Martinez 2-4, Bogaerts 1-2, Holt 0-2.

Rodriguez vs. Rays: Heredia 3-18, Pham 4-11, Garcia 2-8, Kiermaier 1-9, Robertson 2-7, Diaz 4-5, Lowe 3-6, Adames 0-5, Zunino 0-3, d’Arnaud 0-2, Meadows 1-3, Perez 0-2.

Stat of the Day: Eduardo Rodriguez has had mixed results at Tropicana Field in a small sample size, going 0-2 with a 7.11 ERA in four starts.

Notes: After going 4-3 against the Blue Jays and Orioles, the Red Sox embark on a 14-day stretch where they play the Rays and the Yankees for 14 games. ... Austin Meadows is riding a 12-game hitting streak, and leads the Rays with 36 extra base hits and is batting .293. ... Travis d'Arnaud is 6-for-22 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games. ... Rodriguez has won both of his starts since the All-Star break, giving up three runs over 13 ⅓ innings. ... Beeks is making his first start of the season.

Song of the Day: “Welcome to the Terrodome” by Public Enemy.

