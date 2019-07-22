’Tis the season: Red Sox await what trade deadline will bring

“That’s the nature of the business. I think everyone is smart around here to understand how it works. We do need to play better. Everyone knows it,” said manager Alex Cora before the Red Sox beat the Rays, 9-4, in the first game of a three-game set. “The front office has a job to do. Obviously our goals are set to win the World Series. If it doesn’t look that way and they go somewhere else and take another approach, you’ve got to respect that.

The current string of games will also shape the roster for the duration of the season. The Red Sox have acknowledged the possibility that a poor performance leading up to the July 31 trade deadline could push the team toward seller status.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the Red Sox embarked upon a stretch of 14 games in as many days against their chief AL East rivals, the Yankees and Rays, they did so with a candid acknowledgment of the stakes in front of them.

“At the end, we have to perform and we have to win games. We haven’t been consistent about it. We have to play better, win games, and I’m not saying put pressure on them, but at the same time, show them, yeah, this group is capable. We know the group is talented.”

Advertisement

Right now, it appears that all possibilities are in play – adding players to supplement the big league roster, standing pat, or even trading away veterans. In the past, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has been frank when saying that his team is a buyer.

On Monday, he declined to characterize his team as falling definitively on either side of the buy/sell divide. Though the team already has added Andrew Cashner to help stabilize the rotation, Dombrowski acknowledged that the remaining July games will affect what the team does in the trade market.

Advertisement

“This is an important time of year. We all know these games are important. We’ll just let it kind of dictate from there,” said Dombrowski. “We’re eight games above [.500]. We’ve been 16 above since early in the year, but still haven’t gotten going. You watch the club on a daily basis and use your instincts on what you think is the right thing to do . . . We all know it’s an important time of year. I think it’s just use your instincts and see what happens.”

In the last 20 years, the Red Sox have committed just once to seller status.

That instance took place in 2014, and started when the team was playing the Rays in the Tropicana Dome, with a deal that sent starter Jake Peavy to the Giants for two relievers, most notably Heath Hembree. Those who were around for that selloff – which expanded to included Jon Lester, Jonny Gomes, Andrew Miller, John Lackey, and Stephen Drew – would prefer not to relive such a scenario.

“It’s our job as players to do everything we can to make sure that we don’t trade away players and put ourselves in a position where we can add pieces instead of seeing guys go,” said Brock Holt. “Everyone knows where we are in the standings and who the teams are that we’re chasing. We’ve got a two-week stretch here where we play those two teams.

Advertisement

“We’re in a spot where we have a chance to make it to the postseason.

“Hopefully we can play good enough in this stretch to open some eyes and to add those pieces that we need,” Holt continued. “It’s our job to go out and play well enough to where we can make additions and not see guys get traded. We’ll see what happens. I think everyone in here feels confident with our team and knows we can do it.”

Moreland ready; Chavis to go on IL?

First baseman Mitch Moreland, on the injured list since June 8 with a quadriceps strain, smirked at the thought of his four-game, 0-for-13 stretch on a rehab assignment with Triple A Pawtucket.

“Let’s just say I didn’t waste any hits down there,” said Moreland.

Still, the veteran said that he “checked all the boxes” during his rehab assignment, particularly in proving capable of running the bases and in handling a progressively increasing workload that had him in the field for as many as eight innings Sunday. Though Moreland took off Monday, the Red Sox plan to activate him prior to Tuesday’s game.

“I expect him to come here, put up good at-bats, he’s a presence in the lineup, he’s a presence in the clubhouse,” Cora said of a player with 13 homers in 47 games. “It will be good to have him.”

The Red Sox have yet to decide on their corresponding roster move, but Cora didn’t rule out the possibility of putting infielder Michael Chavis on the injured list. Chavis sat out a second straight day on Monday because of back spasms. Chavis said he hurt his back on a fly to center in the fourth inning of Saturday’s game in Baltimore. Though he felt better on Monday, he didn’t know when he’d be ready to return to games or if he would need an injury list stint.

Advertisement

Eovaldi struggles

Entering Monday, Nate Eovaldi – who was activated from the injured list Saturday – had gone three straight days without pitching following his one-inning rehab appearance with Pawtucket. That being the case, Cora entered Monday committed to using Eovaldi, given the team’s desire to acclimate him to regular usage out of the bullpen.

Of course, the fact that the Red Sox in essence planned to have Eovaldi make a scheduled appearance presented a question: Did the team give any thought to using Eovaldi as an opener, a role that would allow him to build his arm strength through a regular, brief appearance at the start of the game — with the advantage that Eovaldi could reduce the number of times the pitcher after him would have to face the top of the order?

“We didn’t talk about that,” said Cora. “It was [reliever] or start.”

Why wasn’t a role as opener considered given that Eovaldi needs regular work?

“We would still have some issues at the end [of the games] that we’ve had since the beginning, so what do you do there?” said pitching coach Dana LeVangie. “You rob Peter to pay Paul . . . You get to those situations and use [Matt Barnes] or [Brandon Workman] two in a row, then what do you have? As good as it sounds, you need weapons at the back end.”

Advertisement

As for outing, it was rocky. Eovaldi was tagged for five hits and three runs, and could only get two outs in his 24 pitches.

Pearce progressing

Steve Pearce is progressing in his rehab from a knee ligament strain in Fort Myers, and has resumed swinging a bat . . . Steven Wright, who suffered a big toe contusion, has shown little improvement since going on the injured list July 14 . . . Former Hall of Fame president Jeff Idelson and photographer Jean Fruth will be at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore in Acton, Mass., on Tuesday night to discuss their book, “Grassroots Baseball: Where Legends Begin”, a collection of 15 essays by Hall of Famers.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com.