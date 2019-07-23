Christian Vazquez lifts Red Sox over Rays

But Sale talked his way into one more batter and finished the inning.

A reliever was ready to come in and Sale had seemingly done all he could do against a Tampa Bay Rays team that had determinedly run up his pitch count.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Chris Sale had thrown 113 pitches when Red Sox manager Alex Cora came out to the mound in a tie game with two outs in the sixth inning on Tuesday night.

His teammates took it from there. Christian Vazquez’s pinch-hit home run gave the Sox the lead in the seventh inning and they held on from there — barely — to beat the Rays, 5-4.

After Matt Barnes pitched a perfect seventh inning, Brandon Workman came in and the Sox intended for him to get the final six outs.

With Joey Wendle on first and two outs, Workman walked Willy Adames after getting ahead 0 and 2. Ji-Man Choi then singled to center to drive in a run.

Travis d’Arnaud was next up and walked to load the bases.

Cora said before the game that Nate Eovaldi was available after throwing 24 pitches Monday. But it was Marcus Walden who replaced Workman and he walked Tommy Pham to force in another run.

Austin Meadows then grounded to first to finally end it. Vazquez, usually a catcher, was there to make the play and flip to Walden.

At 56-46, the Sox are 10 games over .500 for the first time this season and have overtaken the 57-47 Rays by percentage points for second place in the American League East. The Sox have won 5 of 7.

The Sox can complete a three-game sweep Wednesday afternoon with David Price on the mound against Charlie Morton. The Sox are 5-0 at Tropicana Field this season.

The Rays have lost seven of their last eight games.

The Red Sox took a 2-0 lead five batters into the game against Tampa Bay starter Yonny Chirinos.

Rafael Devers singled with out then took third on a two-out single to center by J.D. Martinez. Devers scored on a wild pitch and Martinez on a single by Andrew Benintendi.

Chirinos did not allow another run. He retired nine in a row before Martinez singled with two outs in the sixth inning. The Rays went to lefthander Colin Poche.

Benintendi singled to extend the inning but Brock Holt popped up to left field.

Sale retired the first eight Rays in order on 34 pitches. He then got ahead of Mike Zunino with two called strikes but couldn’t put away the .176 hitter.

Zunino worked the count even then fouled off three pitches before Sale missed wide with two sliders.

Sale also got up 0 and 2 on the next hitter, d’Arnaud. His third pitch was a slider on the inside corner, but d’Arnaud was able to keep his hands inside the ball and drive it over the fence in left field for his 11th home run.

Sale put runners on base in each of the next three innings but did not allow another run.

He stranded two in the fourth inning by striking out Adames on a slider. The Rays stranded a runner at second in the fifth inning when Meadows grounded to second.

In the sixth, Sale had a runner at first with two outs when Cora came to the mound. After a brief chat, the manager let Sale stay in the game and he retired Guillermo Heredia on a soft liner to shortstop.

Sale threw 116 pitches, his most since May 11, 2018, when he threw 116 at Toronto. He has dropped his earned run average to 4.00 by allowing two runs over 12 innings in his last two starts. Sale has given up six hits, walked five, and struck out 22 in those games. His return to form would make a considerable difference for the Sox.

Sale was rewarded for his determination when Vazquez led off the top of the seventh and hammered a fastball over the fence in left field for his 16th home run.

Red Sox pinch hitters are 21 of 57 (.368) this season with five home runs and 15 RBIs. Vazquez is 3 of 8 with two of the homers.

The lead grew to 5-2 in the eighth inning as the Rays handed the Sox two runs.

With the bases loaded, Benintendi grounded to second with the infield in. But Brosseau fumbled the ball and settled for an out at first as a run scored.

With two outs, the Rays intentionally walked Vazquez to get to Jackie Bradley Jr. and lefty Adam Kolarek hit him with a first-pitch fastball to force in a run.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.